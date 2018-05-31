Sandra Oh on Working With a Mostly Female Team on ‘Killing Eve’

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sandra Oh Variety Facetime Portrait
CREDIT: Justin Coit for Variety

Sandra Oh spent a decade in scrubs as the fierce, brilliant surgeon Dr. Cristina Yang on ABC’s long-running “Grey’s Anatomy.” Now her turn as the equally complex spy Eve Polastri in BBC’s “Killing Eve,” from “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is earning her raves along with awards buzz. “It’s great to be back working, great to be fully in,” Oh says.

Waller-Bridge writes so well for women. How rare is that?

Rare and not rare. As you know, there are so many wonderful writers. It’s very difficult to get a show on the air, and I’ve been really lucky. I’ve worked with a lot of great writers. There are many really good writers who can write character, who can write plot, but what is really rare is finding a unique voice. And Phoebe has a unique voice.

How did you find your way into this character?

This is just the work that I’m interested in. What is my own darkness? What is Eve’s darkness? What are the things that Eve is not accepting within herself that somehow Villanelle [Jodie Comer] is or brings out in her? I’ve found that for a woman who is in her mid-life to be infused with all this energy is fascinating.

Related

This project is so female-led, behind and in front of the camera.

After a 30-year career, I felt like I spent the past six months being able to work at my fullest capacity. All my main collaborators were women. I’m on a show about women. I felt that was remarkable. So if we’re trying to move the needle in a way where there’s a more feminine point of view, a system where more women are in power, where the people who you see on the screen are primarily women, I felt like I spent the past six months making it. I feel really good about that. It has always been a part of my world desire to increase diversity in every kind of way. And I hope to expand that. But it takes a long time to get power, and probably my first experience of really being able to exercise that was with this.

What You Didn’t Know About Sandra Oh

AGE: 46 BIRTHPLACE: Nepean, Ontario, Canada FAVORITE PODCASTS: “The Daily,” “Hidden Brain,” “Freakonomics,” “Invisibilia” STRESS-RELIEVING TECHNIQUES: Meditation, cooking

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • Samantha Bee Ivanka Trump

    Samantha Bee Faces Backlash for Vulgar Ivanka Trump Slam

    Sandra Oh spent a decade in scrubs as the fierce, brilliant surgeon Dr. Cristina Yang on ABC’s long-running “Grey’s Anatomy.” Now her turn as the equally complex spy Eve Polastri in BBC’s “Killing Eve,” from “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is earning her raves along with awards buzz. “It’s great to be back working, great to […]

  • Michael Che and Colin Jost Emmys

    What Emmy's Monday Night Move Means for NBC

    Sandra Oh spent a decade in scrubs as the fierce, brilliant surgeon Dr. Cristina Yang on ABC’s long-running “Grey’s Anatomy.” Now her turn as the equally complex spy Eve Polastri in BBC’s “Killing Eve,” from “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is earning her raves along with awards buzz. “It’s great to be back working, great to […]

  • Paramount Network's 'American Woman' Costumes Bring

    Costumes Bring '70s Back to Life in Paramount Network's 'American Woman'

    Sandra Oh spent a decade in scrubs as the fierce, brilliant surgeon Dr. Cristina Yang on ABC’s long-running “Grey’s Anatomy.” Now her turn as the equally complex spy Eve Polastri in BBC’s “Killing Eve,” from “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is earning her raves along with awards buzz. “It’s great to be back working, great to […]

  • Sandra Oh Variety Facetime Portrait

    Sandra Oh on Working With a Mostly Female Team on 'Killing Eve'

    Sandra Oh spent a decade in scrubs as the fierce, brilliant surgeon Dr. Cristina Yang on ABC’s long-running “Grey’s Anatomy.” Now her turn as the equally complex spy Eve Polastri in BBC’s “Killing Eve,” from “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is earning her raves along with awards buzz. “It’s great to be back working, great to […]

  • Kristen Bell The Good Place Frankie

    Kristen Bell, Frankie Shaw Embrace Complicated TV Roles

    Sandra Oh spent a decade in scrubs as the fierce, brilliant surgeon Dr. Cristina Yang on ABC’s long-running “Grey’s Anatomy.” Now her turn as the equally complex spy Eve Polastri in BBC’s “Killing Eve,” from “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is earning her raves along with awards buzz. “It’s great to be back working, great to […]

  • Handmaids Tale Game of Thrones The

    Emmys: Campaigning in Peak TV Era Requires Bold Creativity

    Sandra Oh spent a decade in scrubs as the fierce, brilliant surgeon Dr. Cristina Yang on ABC’s long-running “Grey’s Anatomy.” Now her turn as the equally complex spy Eve Polastri in BBC’s “Killing Eve,” from “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is earning her raves along with awards buzz. “It’s great to be back working, great to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad