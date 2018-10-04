‘Titans’ Team Talks Taking Criticism with ‘A Grain of Salt’

As first look images and footage began to emerge for DC Universe’s “Titans,” there was some criticism from long-time comic book fans concerned about the darkness of the show and the changes to certain characters. But just weeks ahead of the show’s digital debut, at the world premiere event at New York Comic-Con, the cast and producers were no longer concerned about any backlash.

“I understand that fans can react to certain things that they feel are strange,” series star Brenton Thwaites said. “As an artist…it is part of your heart that goes in to making these shows — you want to show the guys and the girls something they have not seen before. I feel we really should stay true to our own vibe and our own style. I take [the criticism] with a grain of salt, but I do take it.”

Thwaites plays Dick Grayson aka Robin, who delivers one of the more memorably surprising lines in early “Titans” footage when he says “F— Batman” during a fight scene.

“I think it is fun, and I think it says everything about where Robin is,” executive producer Geoff Johns said.

Where Robin is, according to Thwaites, is “trying to find a new identity.” Through that he will meet the Titans, made up of characters played by Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly, and Alan Ritchson.

“I feel so honored to be welcomed in to this world,” Kelly said. “I am such a huge fan of it. I am excited we get to do this in a different way. We get to go deeper and darker and be more grown up. It is different than any other show you have seen in this genre. It goes in to the backstory of why the characters are who they are. It is a story of lost souls trying to find themselves.”

For Diop, the getting to play “someone that represents so much hope and so much encouragement to so many people” has been a highlight of the experience and her career. She took time to put all naysayers to rest about the series, especially over her casting.

“Starfire is so much about justice and inclusion. So, the fact that someone would respond that way to a character who they claim they love was a bit ironic — and also a bit sad,” she said. “But that was met with so much love. The response to that was so supportive. Sometimes it takes the hate to come out to make the love shine brighter.”

“Titans” premieres Oct. 12 on the new DC Universe digital subscription service.