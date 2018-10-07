Lili Reinhart Applauds ‘Riverdale’ Producers for Not Bending to Fan Theories

When it comes to fans theories and social media requests for story development on the popular CW drama “Riverdale,” star Lili Reinhart is happy that producers and writers stick to their own impulses.

“I applaud you for doing that,” she said at the New York Comic-Con panel for the show Sunday in response to executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa stating they have to keep the mystery alive in the writer’s room and not through fan suggestions.

“It would so much less interesting if everything that fans wanted to happen on the show happened. I feel like the steam would run out really quickly. I think it is good that the writers continue for what they want — their vision. It is not anyone else’s vision.”

At the shows’ debut panel at NYCC Reinhart and Aguirre-Sacasa were joined the stage with cast members KJ Apa, Luke Perry and Mädchen Amick.

Riverdale” fans gathered at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for an exclusive first look at the first act of season 3, in which Archie’s (Apa) murder trial has been put on hold for deliberations over Labor Day weekend, so he and his friends have one potential last moment of freedom at Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) pool party.

With the trial set to resume, dark times may be ahead for Archie, but he will not be alone in experiencing some more emotional fare this season.

“I was nervous, and you don’t know why yet, but you will see. I had to put myself in quite a vulnerable state,” Reinhart said of Betty’s arc this season.

New characters will also shake things up. In addition to Jughead’s mother and sister making their way to Riverdale later in the year, there will also be a new villain called the Gargoyle King who torments the town.

“He ends up on the Supreme Court one day,” Perry joked about the evil character.

But the tone won’t be completely somber. Amick teased this year’s Halloween episode in which “the kids play their parents in a high school flashback,” which she believes will be a “fan favorite” episode.

”Riverdale” season 3 premieres Oct. 10 on the CW.

