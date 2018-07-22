‘Insecure’ Season 3 to Introduce New ‘Timely’ Show Within The Show

After two years of making mistakes, best friends Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) will finally learn from their pasts in the new season of “Insecure.”

Prentice Penny, who serves as executive producer and showrunner of the HBO series, reveals that the upcoming episodes will explore what it means to be an adult and show the characters distinguishing theirs wants from their needs.

“Adulting is two steps forward, one step back — [while trying] to be better every day,” Penny told Variety. “It’s hard to make hard choices.”

Star, co-creator, and executive producer Issa Rae feels that portraying these hard choices has challenged her as an actress.

While walking the carpet at the Insecure Fest event in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, Rae shared that she relived recent experiences and questioned past decisions while filming the third season, finding it difficult to separate herself from “what happened then and what’s happening in the show.”

“It’s not the same, but you try to channel that as much as possible,” she said.

Similar to Rae, Y’Ian Noel, who portrays Daniel, said he also deeply connects to his character. Noel said Daniel has to “maintain his cool and his masculinity but at the same time he is a very sensitive, complicated soul which is a very nuanced thing to portray.” He added that he shares so many qualities with is character that he is “forced to have that self-examination” before filming.

Daniel will play a bigger part in the third season of the show, Penny said, pointing out that it will continue to explore why other characters, including his, have insecurities just like Issa’s. The title relates to all of the characters, but particularly for Molly, Orji said, noting that she will display more humanity as she navigates “being a boss chick at work and trying to find love at home.”

Of course the series will express these problems with plenty of laughs, though. Following the fake series “Conjugal Visits” and “Due North” from earlier seasons, Penny said fans can expect a new show-within-the-show that is more topical.

“It’s definitely timely in the wake of a lot of things that happened in Hollywood in the last month or so,” Penny teased.

The relevancy and relatability of “Insecure” was recently acknowledged by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences as Rae landed an Emmy nomination for lead actress in a comedy series. But despite the success of “Insecure,” both Rae and Penny said that Hollywood still needs to work on its diversity and inclusion efforts.

“We have a long way to go, but I’m so confident in who’s getting the accolades, who’s getting the spotlight right now because I know that a lot of my peers are dedicated to [continuing] to bring other people up along for the ride,” Rae said.

“Insecure” season 3 premieres Aug. 12 on HBO.