You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Examining Emmy’s Complicated History With the Limited Series Race (Column)

By
Jenelle Riley

Deputy Awards, Features Editor

Jenelle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mosiac HBO
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

One of the hottest races at the Emmy Awards last year was the limited series category: “Big Little Lies” eventually triumphed, but when your runners-up include “Fargo” and “Feud,” you know it’s a quality race. Quite a shift from the start of the decade, when only two shows, “The Pacific” and “Return to Cranford,” were nominated in 2010. The year before, only “Little Dorrit” and “Generation Kill” earned noms. Things looked so bleak, the category was combined with the TV movie category for a bit. While the two categories still share acting nominees, the limited series category has been back on its own since the 2014 awards.

In recent years, the category has been dominated by big stars who get the appeal of appearing on television without an open-ended commitment. The same applies to off-camera talent; this year alone, filmmakers like David Lynch (“Twin Peaks”), Scott Frank (“Godless”) and Steven Soderbergh (“Mosaic”) have released limited series.

But how does a limited series differ from a standard drama? The Emmy Rules and Procedures (last updated in 2017) define a limited series as “a program with two [2] or more episodes with a total running time of at least 150 program minutes that tells a complete, non-recurring story, and does not have an ongoing storyline and/or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

Related

But some shows that begin as a limited series don’t know what their future holds. Take last year’s winner, “Big Little Lies,” based on the book by Liane Moriarty. With marquee stars like Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, the series told the entire story of the book — and talks of a second season didn’t start until after the show became a hit. Now, a second season is due, with an original script and the star ante upped to include Meryl Streep. Which means next season will likely have to compete in the more crowded drama field.

There is precedent for this; “Downton Abbey” won the limited trophy in 2011 and then continued for five additional seasons, becoming a regular Emmy nominee in the drama category.

Of course, not every show goes this route. Netflix raised some eyebrows when it adapted Jay Asher’s “13 Reasons Why” and submitted it as a drama series. After all, where was there to go once the story in the book was complete? But season two landed May 18, continuing the tale.

“In recent years, the category has been dominated by big stars.”

And despite wrapping up Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel at the end of season one, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” planned to be a continuing series from the start. It was a daring choice, but one that paid off handsomely: the show won eight Emmys, including best drama. And the second season has proven no shortage of storylines.

And then there’s the case of “Twin Peaks,” a series that earned nominations in the drama category in the 1990s. Showtime’s reboot will compete this year in the limited category. Given the long buildup to the reboot, a season four with Agent Dale Cooper and friends likely won’t be seen anytime soon.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More TV

  • Lena Waithe Chi Writers Room

    Lena Waithe on Bringing 'Chi' Style to Her L.A. Writer's Space

    One of the hottest races at the Emmy Awards last year was the limited series category: “Big Little Lies” eventually triumphed, but when your runners-up include “Fargo” and “Feud,” you know it’s a quality race. Quite a shift from the start of the decade, when only two shows, “The Pacific” and “Return to Cranford,” were […]

  • Stranger Things

    Sean Astin Talks 'Stranger Things': 'Bob Newby Was Tailor-Made for Me'

    One of the hottest races at the Emmy Awards last year was the limited series category: “Big Little Lies” eventually triumphed, but when your runners-up include “Fargo” and “Feud,” you know it’s a quality race. Quite a shift from the start of the decade, when only two shows, “The Pacific” and “Return to Cranford,” were […]

  • 'Altered Carbon' Boss on Replacing Hendrix

    Why 'Altered Carbon' Boss Replaced Hendrix With Poe for Netflix Adaptation

    One of the hottest races at the Emmy Awards last year was the limited series category: “Big Little Lies” eventually triumphed, but when your runners-up include “Fargo” and “Feud,” you know it’s a quality race. Quite a shift from the start of the decade, when only two shows, “The Pacific” and “Return to Cranford,” were […]

  • What to Stream for Pride Month:

    20 Movies and TV Shows to Stream for Pride Month

    One of the hottest races at the Emmy Awards last year was the limited series category: “Big Little Lies” eventually triumphed, but when your runners-up include “Fargo” and “Feud,” you know it’s a quality race. Quite a shift from the start of the decade, when only two shows, “The Pacific” and “Return to Cranford,” were […]

  • Tracee Ellis Ross Emmy Fashion

    Tracee Ellis Ross on Red Carpet Fashion as 'Expression of Unity and Power'

    One of the hottest races at the Emmy Awards last year was the limited series category: “Big Little Lies” eventually triumphed, but when your runners-up include “Fargo” and “Feud,” you know it’s a quality race. Quite a shift from the start of the decade, when only two shows, “The Pacific” and “Return to Cranford,” were […]

  • THE LOOMING TOWER -- "Mercury" -

    'The Looming Tower' Leads Trend of Emmy Contenders Adapted From History

    One of the hottest races at the Emmy Awards last year was the limited series category: “Big Little Lies” eventually triumphed, but when your runners-up include “Fargo” and “Feud,” you know it’s a quality race. Quite a shift from the start of the decade, when only two shows, “The Pacific” and “Return to Cranford,” were […]

  • Lester Holt Presidential Debate Moderator

    Lester Holt Wants to Tell New Stories for 'NBC Nightly News' Sign-Off

    One of the hottest races at the Emmy Awards last year was the limited series category: “Big Little Lies” eventually triumphed, but when your runners-up include “Fargo” and “Feud,” you know it’s a quality race. Quite a shift from the start of the decade, when only two shows, “The Pacific” and “Return to Cranford,” were […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad