Emmys: ‘The Americans’ Goes Out With Key Wins for Final Season

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Americans” took a victory lap in its final outing at the Primetime Emmy Awards with key wins for a drama that had long been a critical darling but had mostly been overlooked by Emmy voters.

Matthew Rhys was a surprise winner in the competitive lead drama actor heat. Executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields took the trophy for drama series writing for the series finale episode, “START.”

Rhys told reporters backstage that he has been spoiled by the complexity of the covert Soviet spy character, Philip Jennings, that he played for six seasons on the FX series. Now, as he reads scripts for prospective projects, he realizes just how special “the depth and complexity of these characters” proved to be.

Rhys also recalled reading the pilot script in a dressing room with fellow actor Adam Driver, who was reading the pilot for the HBO series “Girls” at the same time.

“In one episode they laid so many foundations,” Rhys said. He recalled thinking “how on god’s green earth will they figure this out and make it to the end?”

Six seasons later, series executive producers/showrunners Weisberg (who created the show) and Fields were rewarded for threading that needle with the writing win.

Related

“Mostly what we feel is gratitude, and that’s a pretty sweet thing,” Fields said about the Emmy recognition that many felt was long overdue.

Weisberg, whose background as a CIA analyst helped him craft the series, said there was great joy in seeing Rhys make it up to the stage after three consecutive nominations.

“To see our own Matthew, who we love so much and who so many know as one of the great human beings on the planet, to see him recognized is a wonderful thing,” Weisberg said.

Keri Russell, Rhys’ co-star on the show (and in life) was also nommed for the third straight year but lost out on her last try to Claire Foy of Netflix’s “The Crown.” Fields said Russell is the type of actor for whom the work is the true reward.

“If you know Keri, this is not the kind of thing that is going to phase her one way or another,” Weisberg said. “She did the work of a career on this show, and she’s so proud of that work, and we’re so proud of that work. That’s what we want for all of us.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • Matthew Rhys Emmys

    Emmys: 'The Americans' Goes Out With Key Wins for Final Season

    “The Americans” took a victory lap in its final outing at the Primetime Emmy Awards with key wins for a drama that had long been a critical darling but had mostly been overlooked by Emmy voters. Matthew Rhys was a surprise winner in the competitive lead drama actor heat. Executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel […]

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    TV Review: A Lackluster Emmys Production, With Wonderfully Surprising Winners

    “The Americans” took a victory lap in its final outing at the Primetime Emmy Awards with key wins for a drama that had long been a critical darling but had mostly been overlooked by Emmy voters. Matthew Rhys was a surprise winner in the competitive lead drama actor heat. Executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel […]

  • Watch the Musical Emmy Opener, 'We

    Watch the Musical Emmy Opener, 'We Solved It!'

    “The Americans” took a victory lap in its final outing at the Primetime Emmy Awards with key wins for a drama that had long been a critical darling but had mostly been overlooked by Emmy voters. Matthew Rhys was a surprise winner in the competitive lead drama actor heat. Executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel […]

  • Regina King Emmy Win

    Emmys: Winners Reflect Hollywood's Wider Lens and the Need for More Progress

    “The Americans” took a victory lap in its final outing at the Primetime Emmy Awards with key wins for a drama that had long been a critical darling but had mostly been overlooked by Emmy voters. Matthew Rhys was a surprise winner in the competitive lead drama actor heat. Executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel […]

  • John Oliver - Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

    'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' Wins Third Straight Variety Talk Series Emmy

    “The Americans” took a victory lap in its final outing at the Primetime Emmy Awards with key wins for a drama that had long been a critical darling but had mostly been overlooked by Emmy voters. Matthew Rhys was a surprise winner in the competitive lead drama actor heat. Executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel […]

  • ATLANTA -- "Alligator Man" -- Season

    Emmy Awards: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    “The Americans” took a victory lap in its final outing at the Primetime Emmy Awards with key wins for a drama that had long been a critical darling but had mostly been overlooked by Emmy voters. Matthew Rhys was a surprise winner in the competitive lead drama actor heat. Executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel […]

  • Peter Dinklage Reflects on End of

    Peter Dinklage on the Last Day of Shooting 'Game of Thrones': 'It Was Very Sad'

    “The Americans” took a victory lap in its final outing at the Primetime Emmy Awards with key wins for a drama that had long been a critical darling but had mostly been overlooked by Emmy voters. Matthew Rhys was a surprise winner in the competitive lead drama actor heat. Executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad