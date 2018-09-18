Emmy Winner Thandie Newton: ‘I Don’t Believe in God but I’m Going to Thank Her’

Danielle Turchiano

Thandie Newton
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Thandie Newton won the supporting drama actress award at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys for “Westworld” and, even though she’s an atheist, thanked God during her speech.

“I don’t even believe in God but I’m going to thank her tonight,” she said. “I am so blessed. I am so blessed. Without this, I am even –” before sheepishly covering her own mouth as she seemed to begin to drop an f-bomb on the NBC ceremony.

Newton was nominated for her role as Maeve in HBO’s sci-fi western epic “Westworld” last year as well, but this marks her first win.

“The cast and crew of — I can’t believe I’m here — the cast and crew of ‘Westworld,’ I love you all so much,” she continued. “Lisa Joy, Jonah Nolan, Home Box Office. J.J. Abrams, our guardian angel.”

She also called out her family, particularly her daughter, Ripley, who turns 18 on the same day as the Emmys ceremony. “I get to guide you and love you and protect you, which is my north star,” she said, addressing her daughter. “I love you so much, baby.”

Newton topped a trio of “Handmaid’s Tale” stars (Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski), as well as “Stranger Things'” Millie Bobby Brown and “Game of Thrones'” Lena Headey, to take home the gold.

