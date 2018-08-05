‘The Americans’ and Star Keri Russell Win Top TCA Awards

“The Americans” and its star Keri Russell took home three coveted trophies from the 2018 Television Critics Assn. Awards.

The FX spy drama won outstanding achievement in drama and program of the year, while Russell claimed individual achievement in drama.

These three awards helped the cabler earn the most awards of any network — for the third consecutive year. Overall, FX won four awards. The fourth was for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” which won outstanding achievement in movies and miniseries.

More than 200 professional television critics, journalists and members of the Television Critics Assn. (TCA) voted in the 13 categories at the 34th annual awards. Other notable winners included BBC America’s freshman assassin drama “Killing Eve,” which won outstanding new program; NBC’s afterlife comedy “The Good Place,” which won outstanding achievement in comedy; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan, who won individual achievement in comedy for her role as the titular standup comedienne in Amazon’s freshman comedy; “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” which was posthumously honored for with the outstanding achievement in news and information award; and HBOs’ “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” which won the TCA’s first-ever award for sketch/variety shows.

At the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. and was hosted by Robin Thede, the TCA also awarded the long-running NBC/Warner Bros. Television sitcom “Friends” the heritage award, and presented EGOT winner and “One Day at a Time” star Rita Moreno with the career achievement award.

See the full list of 2018 TCA Award winner below: