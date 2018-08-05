‘The Americans’ and Star Keri Russell Win Top TCA Awards

The Americans Start
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

The Americans” and its star Keri Russell took home three coveted trophies from the 2018 Television Critics Assn. Awards.

The FX spy drama won outstanding achievement in drama and program of the year, while Russell claimed individual achievement in drama.

These three awards helped the cabler earn the most awards of any network — for the third consecutive year. Overall, FX won four awards. The fourth was for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” which won outstanding achievement in movies and miniseries.

More than 200 professional television critics, journalists and members of the Television Critics Assn. (TCA) voted in the 13 categories at the 34th annual awards. Other notable winners included BBC America’s freshman assassin drama “Killing Eve,” which won outstanding new program; NBC’s afterlife comedy “The Good Place,” which won outstanding achievement in comedy; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan, who won individual achievement in comedy for her role as the titular standup comedienne in Amazon’s freshman comedy; “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” which was posthumously honored for with the outstanding achievement in news and information award; and HBOs’ “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” which won the TCA’s first-ever award for sketch/variety shows.

At the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. and was hosted by Robin Thede, the TCA also awarded the long-running NBC/Warner Bros. Television sitcom “Friends” the heritage award, and presented EGOT winner and “One Day at a Time” star Rita Moreno with the career achievement award.

See the full list of 2018 TCA Award winner below:

  • Individual Achievement in Drama: Keri Russell (“The Americans,” FX)
  • Individual Achievement in Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon)
  • Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (CNN)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: “Queer Eye” (Netflix)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: “Sesame Street” (HBO)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
  • Outstanding New Program: “Killing Eve” (BBC America)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Movies And Miniseries: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Drama: “The Americans” (FX)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: “The Good Place” (NBC)
  • Program of the Year: “The Americans” (FX)
  • Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Rita Moreno
  • Heritage Award: “Friends” (NBC)

