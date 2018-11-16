×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sophie Turner Laing’s Executive Legacy Solidified With Emmy Gold

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sophie Turner Laing
CREDIT: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

When the intl. Academy hands Sophie Turner Laing its 2018 Directorate Award in November, it will recognize an executive who has worked her way up from the ground floor to become one of the most important figures in global TV.

She has been focused on the potential sale of Endemol Shine, but with 21st Century Fox and Apollo deciding to hold onto their asset, she will double down on the day-to-day business of running one of the world’s largest international content companies — one that counts “MasterChef” and “Black Mirror” among its hit shows.

As with many high-flying U.K.-based executives, Turner Laing served a stint at the BBC, but her first job in TV was in the late 1980s, working for Jim Henson. “When one has the opportunity to go and work for Kermit the Frog that sounds like more fun than going to work for anyone else,” she says.

When Henson went to Disney, Turner Laing peeled off and became one of the founders of Hit Entertainment with Peter Orton. She admits to some heart-in-mouth moments as Hit evolved from startup to the go-to company for high-end kids’ fare. The kids’ business is, she says, great for teaching brand awareness — lessons that can now be applied to brands such as “Big Brother.” Post-Hit, she went to the BBC as a buyer, going on to serve a stint as acting director of television.

Related

She says she loved the BBC, but with a hard-nosed commercial background it was perhaps inevitable she would move on from the pubcaster. That move took her to Sky, getting its original content moves underway and launching the Sky Atlantic channel with HBO programming. “Sky works at pace and I like that … it suited me character-wise,” she says.

The next challenge was possibly the biggest in Turner Laing’s career: overseeing the merger of two major production and distribution groups, Endemol and Shine.

“Very few people get the opportunity or challenge of merging on this scale across so many countries so many time zones so many different languages,” she says.

Having worked in the upper echelons of commercial TV and public broadcasting, her legacy is secure, and there are likely several chapters still to be written.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More TV

  • Sophie Turner Laing

    Sophie Turner Laing's Executive Legacy Solidified With Emmy Gold

    When the intl. Academy hands Sophie Turner Laing its 2018 Directorate Award in November, it will recognize an executive who has worked her way up from the ground floor to become one of the most important figures in global TV. She has been focused on the potential sale of Endemol Shine, but with 21st Century […]

  • Greg Berlanti

    Greg Berlanti Adds International Emmy to His Television Accolades

    When the intl. Academy hands Sophie Turner Laing its 2018 Directorate Award in November, it will recognize an executive who has worked her way up from the ground floor to become one of the most important figures in global TV. She has been focused on the potential sale of Endemol Shine, but with 21st Century […]

  • Lalo Schifrin Honorary Oscar

    Lalo Schifrin: 'Impossible' Composer Receives Oscar for Jazzy Career

    When the intl. Academy hands Sophie Turner Laing its 2018 Directorate Award in November, it will recognize an executive who has worked her way up from the ground floor to become one of the most important figures in global TV. She has been focused on the potential sale of Endemol Shine, but with 21st Century […]

  • Rachel Maddow Trump Tax Returns

    Rachel Maddow Quietly Tackles New Projects at MSNBC

    When the intl. Academy hands Sophie Turner Laing its 2018 Directorate Award in November, it will recognize an executive who has worked her way up from the ground floor to become one of the most important figures in global TV. She has been focused on the potential sale of Endemol Shine, but with 21st Century […]

  • Sheryl Sandberg

    Sheryl Sandberg: Facebook 'Absolutely Did Not Pay Anyone to Create Fake News'

    When the intl. Academy hands Sophie Turner Laing its 2018 Directorate Award in November, it will recognize an executive who has worked her way up from the ground floor to become one of the most important figures in global TV. She has been focused on the potential sale of Endemol Shine, but with 21st Century […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad