Ryan Murphy to Be Honored by Costume Designers Guild

Dave McNary

Ryan Murphy - Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series - 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shut

The Costume Designers Guild has selected Ryan Murphy as the recipient of its distinguished collaborator award.

The producer will be honored at the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The distinguished collaborator award honors individuals who demonstrate “unwavering support” of costume design and creative partnerships with costume designers. Past recipients include Meryl Streep, Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo Del Toro, Lorne Michaels, Helen Mirren, Judd Apatow, Clint Eastwood, Rob Marshall, and James Burrows.

“No one can deny the indelible mark that Ryan Murphy has left on our television culture, and this year is certainly no exception,” said Salvador Perez, president of the guild. “Not only has he given us a continuation of the intense storytelling of ‘9-1-1’ and reimagined the world of ‘American Horror Story’ with ‘Apocalypse,’ but his costume design teams, led by long-time collaborator Lou Eyrich, have so vividly brought the 1980s and 1990s back to life with ‘Pose and the award-winning ‘American Crime Story,’ ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace.'”

Murphy’s first program ” Popular,” a teenager comedy-drama for the WB Network ran for three seasons in 1999. He followed that up with a slew of hits, including FX’s “Nip/Tuck,” “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” “Feud,” and “Scream Queens.” Most recently, “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” won seven 2018 Emmy Awards and received four Golden Globe nominations. He is currently writing, directing, and producing “The Politician” to debut on Netflix in 2019.

