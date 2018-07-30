Rita Moreno, ‘Friends’ to Receive Key Honors at 2018 TCA Awards

Rita Moreno, currently starring on Netflix’s “One Day at a Time,” will receive the 20018 Career Achievement Award at the 2018 Television Critics Assn. Awards. NBC and Warner Bros. TV’s long-running sitcom “Friends” will receive the Heritage Award at the same ceremony.

The non-profit association will pay tribute to Moreno and honor her unparalleled legacy in the industry as one of the few performers who has earned an an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT). Moreno’s acclaimed television career includes featured roles in series such as “Oz,” “Where on Earth is Carmen San Diego?”, “The Rockford Files,” “The Electric Company” and “The Muppet Show.” She is also a recipient of the Presidential Medal Of Freedom.

Taking home the Heritage Award this year, “Friends” was the generation-defining sitcom that ran for a decade from 1994-2004. Starring Jennifer Anison, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the series left its mark on pop culture thanks to its authentic characters, unforgettable one-liners and all-star cameos. The Emmy-winning creators and executive producers of the series, David Crane and Marta Kauffman will accept the award along with executive producer Kevin Bright.

The 34th Annual TCA Awards will be held Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.