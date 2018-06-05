NPACT Announces Inaugural Impact Awards Winners (EXCLUSIVE)

Brent Montgomery
CREDIT: Rich Fury/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A&E, WME and Big Fish Ent. are among the big winners of NPACT’s inaugural NPACT Impact Awards, Variety has learned exclusively.

A&E won NPACT’s award for network of the year, and its executive vice president and head of programming Elaine Frontain Bryant won the award for network development executive of the year.

WME won agency of the year; Big Fish Ent. won production company of the year; and NBCU Cable Ent.’s executive vice president of production management and operations David O’Connell won network production executive of the year.

Veteran producer and Wheelhouse Ent. CEO Brent Montgomery also received NPACT’s first Inspiration Award.

The award ceremony was created to celebrate the impact of nonfiction content and its creators.

“There’s nothing better than to give back to an industry that has given so much to us — collectively, the producers, buyers, agents, marketers and everyone whose talent and hard work have elevated nonfiction,” NPACT general manager John Ford said in a statement. “We congratulate all of tonight’s winners, and nominees, and look forward to expanding and evolving the NPACT Impact Awards.”

The first-ever awards were handed out at a celebration in Santa Monica, Calif. Monday. Bob Saget hosted the event, which honored producers, buyers and agents in the nonfiction television industry.

“There’s room for everything — there’s room for every kind of programming. And this adds dignity,” Saget told Variety. “There’s a good spirit in the air, and if they can tee up more respect for the people who make these programs, they’re going to give you even more respectful and socially-conscious programs.”

