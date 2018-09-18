‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Wins Comedy Series Emmy

The cast and crew of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" accept the award for outstanding comedy series at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won the comedy series Emmy at the 70th annual awards.

The Golden Globe winning Amazon freshman show starring Rachel Brosnahan and from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino made history with this win, becoming the first streaming series to nab the prize.

Backstage Brosnahan expressed surprise that they were the first streaming series to win. Sherman-Palladino called the win “a lovely icing — like a buttercream.”

“Working with these people is just a weird treat, and I don’t know what I did to get so lucky because I’m kind of awful, but I just feel like the work itself is really satisfying and really great and I’m really proud of the show,” she said.

“Maisel” took home the trophy by topping FX’s “Atlanta”; HBO’s “Barry,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Silicon Valley”; ABC’s “Black-ish”; and Netflix’s “GLOW” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

While this is certainly the biggest prize “Maisel” won, it nominated for 14 awards at the 70th annual ceremony overall. It also took home three trophies from the Creative Arts Awards, held Sept. 8 and 9, and another 4 from the primetime show.

“We have a very fortunate working environment. Our crew, they work so hard and we put them through so much and they still like us. We have a stable of actors who are not only incredibly talented and awfully attractive to stare at but they’re incredibly kind and they take care of each other,” Sherman-Palladino said. “It’s a tight band of people, and when you get into a tight band like that…it’s one in a million.”

