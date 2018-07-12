‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Keeps Hulu in the Emmy Race

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Handmaid's Tale --"After" - Episode 207 -- An incident sends shockwaves through both Gilead and Little America. Serena Joy makes a dangerous choice in order to protect her family. Moira searches for someone from her past.Ê Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) and Offred (Elisabeth Moss), shown. (Photo by: George Kraychyk/Hulu)
CREDIT: Hulu

“The Handmaid’s Tale” kept Hulu in the Emmy conversation, and it is still proving to be the reason the streamer is dominating some major awards discussions.

Hulu scored 27 nominations from the Television Academy for the 70th annual primetime television awards, up from 18 last year, with 20 of those nominations for “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The series scored key nods in categories including drama series, lead actress in a drama (Elisabeth Moss), supporting actress in a drama (Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski), supporting actor in a drama (Joseph Fiennes), guest actress in a drama (Kelly Jenrette, Cherry Jones, Samira Wiley), drama series directing (Kari Skogland), and drama series writing (Bruce Miller).

The streamer’s historical limited series, “The Looming Tower,” on the other hand, picked up three nominations, including casting, directing (Craig Zisk), and supporting actor in a limited series or movie (Michael Stuhlbarg).

“I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman” also picked up a variety sketch series nom for Hulu.

Last year, after “The Handmaid’s Tale” helped Hulu break into the Emmy race in its biggest way yet, Craig Erwich, head of content at the streamer, revealed to Variety that their strategy of looking for shows that have “a big world, feel relevant and feel like television events” had paid off. While he certainly put “The Handmaid’s Tale” in that category, he also tipped then that “The Looming Tower” would “be of that ilk as well.”

Related

While that rang true to a degree, the limited series did not score any acting noms for stars Jeff Daniels, Peter Sarsgaard, or Tahar Rahim, nor did it break into the limited series race.

In 2017, “The Handmaid’s Tale” received 13 Emmy nominations in key categories including drama series, lead drama actress (Elisabeth Moss), supporting drama actress (Ann Dowd and Samira Wiley), guest drama actress (Alexis Bledel), drama writing, and drama directing. It ultimately won eight statues, including all of the aforementioned categories.

You can find the full list of 2018 Emmy noms here.

