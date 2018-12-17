×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Golden Globes: Star Power and Limited Space Shut Out Worthy Contenders (Column)

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
Homecoming
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

For as scattered as the Golden Globes can be, there are at least a couple of constants when it comes to the nominations. The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. has proved time and again that its favorite kind of actors to reward tend to come from two extreme sides of the spectrum: talented first-timers and huge household names. If a project stars someone who is truly new and/or shiny, chances are that the HFPA will pay ample attention come nomination time.

The 2019 TV noms largely stuck to this rule. The Globes honored such movie stars as Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”), Jim Carrey (“Kidding”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) and Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”) for their exemplary TV work, while such favorites as Laura Dern (“The Tale”) and Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”) returned.

On the other side of the coin, two of the acting noms went to Billy Porter (for his nuanced portrayal of a ballroom emcee in FX’s “Pose”) and Stephan James (for his slowly unfurling performance as an earnest army veteran in “Homecoming”) in the competitive drama series actor category.
Still, a closer look at the nominations reveals that this year’s batch contains far more star power and way fewer pleasant newcomer surprises than per usual. On the one hand, the Globes historically have loved to guarantee that as many big-name actors will be at the ceremony as possible. On the other, this saturation of A-list talent accurately reflects the ballooning demand in the television industry for high wattage stars to launch and anchor projects.

Related

TV isn’t a second choice or last resort for film stars anymore; it’s a savvy career move to make audiences see them in a new and different light.

Roberts, who had never been a series regular on TV before and chose to break that pattern with her uncharacteristically quiet “Homecoming” role of a conflicted therapist, is an especially good example of just how radically the tides have shifted.

With so many high-profile actors turning to television, there is simply less room for deserving newcomers to break through. This is also partly due to fewer acting categories at the Globes than the Emmys, since the Globes continue to combine supporting performances from comedies, dramas, limited series and TV movies into one catchall category — which is a real shame. Prestige and precedence dominated this year’s supporting categories when fantastic actors from shows the Globes have honored — including Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”), D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”), Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) and Indya Moore (“Pose”) — could and should have stood a better chance at getting in. If the Globes would just separate those categories to more accurately reflect the breadth of series and talent flooding TV today, the awards could recognize both more stars and more performers who don’t already have an enormous presence in Hollywood. If that’s not the definition of a win-win, what is?

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More TV

  • TV Shows to Watch the Week

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Dec. 17, 2018: 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Runaways'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Schitt’s Creek” airs a holiday special and “The Runaways” returns for Season 2 [...]

  • Channing DungeyWomen In Film Crystal and

    Channing Dungey Joins Netflix as VP of Original Content

    Former ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey is joining Netflix as the vice president of original content, Variety has learned. In her new role, she will report to Cindy Holland, who is also vice president of original content. Dungey is expected to start working at the streamer in February. “We’re delighted to be adding Channing’s expertise, leadership [...]

  • Homecoming

    Golden Globes: Star Power and Limited Space Shut Out Worthy Contenders (Column)

    For as scattered as the Golden Globes can be, there are at least a couple of constants when it comes to the nominations. The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. has proved time and again that its favorite kind of actors to reward tend to come from two extreme sides of the spectrum: talented first-timers and huge [...]

  • Marta Fernandez Starz

    Starz Promotes Marta Fernandez to Executive VP of Originals Programming

    Starz has promoted Marta Fernandez to executive VP of originals programming. Fernandez has been with Starz since 2007. Most recently, she has helped steer the original programming team and leads the company’s inclusion initiatives. Among the shows that she directly oversees are the drama series “Vida” and “American Gods” and the upcoming “P-Valley,” set in [...]

  • Telemundo to Launch English-Language Newscast With

    Telemundo to Launch First English-Language Newscast on YouTube (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBCUniversal’s Hispanic broadcaster Telemundo is developing its first English-language newscast in collaboration with YouTube in a bid to tap the burgeoning U.S. Hispanic youth demographic. Borne out of a YouTube grant aimed at awarding journalism projects that “elevate quality journalism, evolve business models to drive sustainable growth, and empower news organizations through technological innovation,” Telemundo News’ [...]

  • THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN

    How the HFPA Celebrated History With 2019 Golden Globe Nominees

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. often prides itself on being trendsetting when it comes to recognizing new talent and programming, and the 2019 crop of nominees certainly follows that pattern. But sometimes celebrating something new actually means celebrating something old, in the form of storytelling that explores key eras in history. FX Soviet spy drama [...]

  • Ryan Murphy - Outstanding Directing for

    Ryan Murphy to Be Honored by Costume Designers Guild

    The Costume Designers Guild has selected Ryan Murphy as the recipient of its distinguished collaborator award. The producer will be honored at the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The distinguished collaborator award honors individuals who demonstrate “unwavering support” of costume design and creative partnerships with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad