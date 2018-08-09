‘GLOW’ Bosses on the Importance of a Kid-Friendly Workspace

Every day can be Take Your Children to Work Day at “GLOW.” Spread out on the second floor of Jenji Kohan’s Los Angeles writers’ offices, showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch each have their own workspace, plus there is a designated playroom for their kids — and those of any staff members who come in. “It makes everyone feel better,” Flahive says of knowing they don’t have to compartmentalize their lives. “And it feels important.”

A Room of Their Own

There is a designated playroom full of toys, games and “books from [Jenji’s] kids” in the building, Mensch notes. “It’s nice that [it’s] been passed down.” There is also a crib and a changing table. “It makes it so much easier to bring him here, not feeling like you have to keep him on your lap,” Mensch says of her son, who was born between the two seasons. “This room definitely gets a lot of use. The kids love coming in here. They can run around and just play.”

Familiar Faces

Flahive has two young children, and one wall in her office is dedicated to her oldest’s artwork, while another holds an almost life-size collage of family photos mixed in with some photographic inspiration for the show. “I just feel better when I can have this up,” Flahive says. She notes that at some jobs you just feel like you don’t want to — or aren’t allowed to — decorate so personally, but here, “we’re all living in rooms in Jenji’s brain,” which is a much more welcoming place.

Reference Points

Flahive and Mensch’s assistant for the first two seasons was a former librarian, and she created a “highly organized” reference library full of books and magazines popular in the 1980s, some of which the creators brought from their own personal collections but most of which came from eBay, they admit.

Period Pages

Magazines such as Dynamite were inspiration for the photography of the show, while TV Guide was for “seeing what was on, what was being highlighted, how people were talking about television at the time,” and ultimately what the industry their characters were embarking upon was really like three decades ago, Mensch says.

Cast Photo

Flahive describes the vibe at wrap as “like camp,” with cast and crew making things for each other. Ellen Wong, who plays Jenny, doodled a postcard of the group and gave everyone a copy. Flahive and Mensch framed theirs. “We were inspired in the documentary about ‘GLOW’ [by] just how much the women cared about the show [and] our girls are having a very wonderful, communal experience, too,” Flahive says.