‘GLOW’ Bosses on the Importance of a Kid-Friendly Workspace

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Glow Writers Office Variety
CREDIT: Ian Spanier for Variety

Every day can be Take Your Children to Work Day at “GLOW.” Spread out on the second floor of Jenji Kohan’s Los Angeles writers’ offices, showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch each have their own workspace, plus there is a designated playroom for their kids — and those of any staff members who come in. “It makes everyone feel better,” Flahive says of knowing they don’t have to compartmentalize their lives. “And it feels important.”

Glow Writers Office Variety
CREDIT: Ian Spanier for Variety

A Room of Their Own
There is a designated playroom full of toys, games and “books from [Jenji’s] kids” in the building, Mensch notes. “It’s nice that [it’s] been passed down.” There is also a crib and a changing table. “It makes it so much easier to bring him here, not feeling like you have to keep him on your lap,” Mensch says of her son, who was born between the two seasons. “This room definitely gets a lot of use. The kids love coming in here. They can run around and just play.”

Glow Writers Office Variety
CREDIT: Ian Spanier for Variety

Familiar Faces
Flahive has two young children, and one wall in her office is dedicated to her oldest’s artwork, while another holds an almost life-size collage of family photos mixed in with some photographic inspiration for the show. “I just feel better when I can have this up,” Flahive says. She notes that at some jobs you just feel like you don’t want to — or aren’t allowed to — decorate so personally, but here, “we’re all living in rooms in Jenji’s brain,” which is a much more welcoming place.

Glow Writers Office Variety
CREDIT: Ian Spanier for Variety

Reference Points
Flahive and Mensch’s assistant for the first two seasons was a former librarian, and she created a “highly organized” reference library full of books and magazines popular in the 1980s, some of which the creators brought from their own personal collections but most of which came from eBay, they admit.

CARLY MENSCH and LIZ FLAHIVE with kids in thier GLOW office- photographed by IAN SPANIER on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA
CREDIT: Ian Spanier for Variety

Period Pages
Magazines such as Dynamite were inspiration for the photography of the show, while TV Guide was for “seeing what was on, what was being highlighted, how people were talking about television at the time,” and ultimately what the industry their characters were embarking upon was really like three decades ago, Mensch says.

Glow Writers Office Variety
CREDIT: Ian Spanier for Variety

Cast Photo
Flahive describes the vibe at wrap as “like camp,” with cast and crew making things for each other. Ellen Wong, who plays Jenny, doodled a postcard of the group and gave everyone a copy. Flahive and Mensch framed theirs. “We were inspired in the documentary about ‘GLOW’ [by] just how much the women cared about the show [and] our girls are having a very wonderful, communal experience, too,” Flahive says.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • Glow Writers Office Variety

    'GLOW' Bosses on the Importance of a Kid-Friendly Workspace

    Every day can be Take Your Children to Work Day at “GLOW.” Spread out on the second floor of Jenji Kohan’s Los Angeles writers’ offices, showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch each have their own workspace, plus there is a designated playroom for their kids — and those of any staff members who come in. […]

  • Westworld The Americans Emmy Drama Race

    Emmys 2018: A Choice Between Drama's Past and Future (Column)

    Every day can be Take Your Children to Work Day at “GLOW.” Spread out on the second floor of Jenji Kohan’s Los Angeles writers’ offices, showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch each have their own workspace, plus there is a designated playroom for their kids — and those of any staff members who come in. […]

  • Westworld, SKAM Austin, Riverdale Transmedia

    Why HBO, 'SKAM Austin,' 'Riverdale' Embrace Transmedia Storytelling

    Every day can be Take Your Children to Work Day at “GLOW.” Spread out on the second floor of Jenji Kohan’s Los Angeles writers’ offices, showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch each have their own workspace, plus there is a designated playroom for their kids — and those of any staff members who come in. […]

  • Freaky Friday Disney Channel

    'Freaky Friday' Team Takes Their 2016 Musical to the Small Screen

    Every day can be Take Your Children to Work Day at “GLOW.” Spread out on the second floor of Jenji Kohan’s Los Angeles writers’ offices, showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch each have their own workspace, plus there is a designated playroom for their kids — and those of any staff members who come in. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad