‘Game of Thrones,’ Netflix Lead Emmy Nominees

After a year off, “Game of Thrones” has returned to Primetime Emmy Award contention in a big way. The fantasy epic drew 22 nominations Thursday, the most for any series — edging out NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and fellow HBO drama “Westworld,” which each attracted 21 nominations. Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed with 20 nominations.

FX’s “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” led all limited series with 18 nominations. “Atlanta,” also from FX, was the most nominated comedy series at 16.

Netflix, however, supplanted longtime industry leader HBO as the most nominated network or platform. The streaming service drew 112 nominations, up from 91 last year. HBO, despite the return of “Game of Thrones” to Emmy eligibility for its most recent season, slipped to 108 nominations from 111 last season.

The big haul for Netflix demonstrated the scope of the company’s original programming lineup, which is fueled by unprecedented spending that the company’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos in May estimated would, this year, rise to $8 billion. While HBO in recent years has relied on big a handful of outsize awards-season performers such as “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” to lift its Emmy fortunes, Netflix’s nominations were spread among a wide array of offerings — “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” account for nearly half of HBO’s nominations; Netflix, for its part, boasts none of the 10 most nominated series.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Samira Wiley and star “New Amsterdam” star Ryan Eggold revealed this season’s nominees on Thursday. The actors, along with Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington and president and CEO Maury McIntyre, made the announcement from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.

More to come …