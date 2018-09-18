‘Game of Thrones’ Wins Best Drama Series in Emmys Return

Danielle Turchiano

Game of Thrones
HBO’s epic “Game of Thrones” is back in the Emmy conversation in a big way, winning the 2018 drama series statue.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss took the stage to commemorate the occasion, with Benioff specifically calling out the author of the hugely popular book series.

“Writing for these actors behind us is the honor of a lifetime,” he said. “But we didn’t invent these characters. That was George R.R. Martin. The show could not be, without the mad genius of George.”

First nominated in 2011, “Game of Thrones” has received six nominations in the category overall and won twice. Last year it sat out the Emmy race after not airing a new season during the eligibility window. The drama series trophy went to newcomer “The Handmaid’s Tale” then.

But its presence back on the ballot proved too tempting for voters to pass up. It not only beat “The Handmaid’s Tale” this year but also FX’s “The Americans,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Stranger Things,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” and HBO’s other epic, “Westworld.”

While this is certainly the biggest prize “Game of Thrones” won, it was nominated for 22 awards at the 70th annual ceremony overall. It also took home seven trophies from the Creative Arts Awards, held Sept. 8 and 9 and supporting actor for Peter Dinklage tonight.

