Peter Dinklage on the Last Day of Shooting ‘Game of Thrones’: ‘It Was Very Sad’

“ I’m sure you’ve heard that before from actors but in this case I was far from home, I live in New York and we shot the show in Europe, so many times I had to stay there and couldn’t go home on the weekends and really developed deep roots in the community of Ireland and some of the other countries we shot in,” he added. “It was definitely hard to say goodbye to because it wasn’t just saying goodbye to the show, I was saying goodbye to a life over there.”

Dinklage also said that though the HBO show has become a monster hit, he had some initial concerns about taking on the world of Westeros and the sci-fi fantasy ganre.