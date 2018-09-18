Peter Dinklage on the Last Day of Shooting ‘Game of Thrones’: ‘It Was Very Sad’

After his Emmy win for best supporting actor in a drama on Monday night, Peter Dinklage spoke about the upcoming end of “Game of Thrones” and his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister. Backstage after winning his award, his third win and seventh nomination for “GOT,” Dinklage admitted that after shooting his last day on the show […]
After his Emmy win for best supporting actor in a drama on Monday night, Peter Dinklage spoke about the upcoming end of “Game of Thrones” and his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister. Backstage after winning his award, his third win and seventh nomination for “GOT,” Dinklage admitted that after shooting his last day on the show […]
After his Emmy win for best supporting actor in a drama on Monday night, Peter Dinklage spoke about the upcoming end of “Game of Thrones” and his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister. Backstage after winning his award, his third win and seventh nomination for “GOT,” Dinklage admitted that after shooting his last day on the show […]
After his Emmy win for best supporting actor in a drama on Monday night, Peter Dinklage spoke about the upcoming end of “Game of Thrones” and his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister. Backstage after winning his award, his third win and seventh nomination for “GOT,” Dinklage admitted that after shooting his last day on the show […]
After his Emmy win for best supporting actor in a drama on Monday night, Peter Dinklage spoke about the upcoming end of “Game of Thrones” and his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister. Backstage after winning his award, his third win and seventh nomination for “GOT,” Dinklage admitted that after shooting his last day on the show […]
After his Emmy win for best supporting actor in a drama on Monday night, Peter Dinklage spoke about the upcoming end of “Game of Thrones” and his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister. Backstage after winning his award, his third win and seventh nomination for “GOT,” Dinklage admitted that after shooting his last day on the show […]
After his Emmy win for best supporting actor in a drama on Monday night, Peter Dinklage spoke about the upcoming end of “Game of Thrones” and his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister. Backstage after winning his award, his third win and seventh nomination for “GOT,” Dinklage admitted that after shooting his last day on the show […]