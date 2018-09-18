Watch the Musical Emmy Opener, ‘We Solved It!’

By

Meredith's Most Recent Stories

View All

The annual Emmy Awards celebrated two big milestones this year: its 70th anniversary and also fixing all the diversity problems in Hollywood.

“Saturday Night Live” stars Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon welcomed nominees, Academy members, and guests with the announcement that this year’s class of honorees is the most diverse in Emmy history. Shortly after this reveal, the two declared that diversity was no longer a problem in Hollywood, and celebrated with a song.

“We solved it!” the duo sang, yielding the stage to Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, and Sterling K. Brown.

“We solved it, banished every creep who broke the law, now they’re serving hard time at that Arizona spa,” Bell sang.

“We solved it, this room is so diverse. From Democrat to liberal Democrat, shall we sing another verse?” Brown sang.

The musical number continued on adding singers including Andy Samberg, Ricky Martin, and RuPaul, who arrived with a phone call informing Thompson that they hadn’t actually solved anything. Also worth noting that Samberg was ushered off the stage rather quickly after McKinnon informed him that he couldn’t be a part of the number, being a straight white man.

After a short break for the “One-of-Each Dancers,” the whole thing was brought to a close with John Legend and a bunch of computer-generated fireworks.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    TV Review: A Lackluster Emmys Production, With Wonderfully Surprising Winners

    The annual Emmy Awards celebrated two big milestones this year: its 70th anniversary and also fixing all the diversity problems in Hollywood. “Saturday Night Live” stars Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon welcomed nominees, Academy members, and guests with the announcement that this year’s class of honorees is the most diverse in Emmy history. Shortly after […]

  • Watch the Musical Emmy Opener, 'We

    Watch the Musical Emmy Opener, 'We Solved It!'

    The annual Emmy Awards celebrated two big milestones this year: its 70th anniversary and also fixing all the diversity problems in Hollywood. “Saturday Night Live” stars Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon welcomed nominees, Academy members, and guests with the announcement that this year’s class of honorees is the most diverse in Emmy history. Shortly after […]

  • Regina King Emmy Win

    Emmys: Winners Reflect Hollywood's Wider Lens and the Need for More Progress

    The annual Emmy Awards celebrated two big milestones this year: its 70th anniversary and also fixing all the diversity problems in Hollywood. “Saturday Night Live” stars Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon welcomed nominees, Academy members, and guests with the announcement that this year’s class of honorees is the most diverse in Emmy history. Shortly after […]

  • John Oliver - Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

    'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' Wins Third Straight Variety Talk Series Emmy

    The annual Emmy Awards celebrated two big milestones this year: its 70th anniversary and also fixing all the diversity problems in Hollywood. “Saturday Night Live” stars Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon welcomed nominees, Academy members, and guests with the announcement that this year’s class of honorees is the most diverse in Emmy history. Shortly after […]

  • ATLANTA -- "Alligator Man" -- Season

    Emmy Awards: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    The annual Emmy Awards celebrated two big milestones this year: its 70th anniversary and also fixing all the diversity problems in Hollywood. “Saturday Night Live” stars Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon welcomed nominees, Academy members, and guests with the announcement that this year’s class of honorees is the most diverse in Emmy history. Shortly after […]

  • Peter Dinklage Reflects on End of

    Peter Dinklage on the Last Day of Shooting 'Game of Thrones': 'It Was Very Sad'

    The annual Emmy Awards celebrated two big milestones this year: its 70th anniversary and also fixing all the diversity problems in Hollywood. “Saturday Night Live” stars Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon welcomed nominees, Academy members, and guests with the announcement that this year’s class of honorees is the most diverse in Emmy history. Shortly after […]

  • Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones' Wins Best Drama Series in Emmys Return

    The annual Emmy Awards celebrated two big milestones this year: its 70th anniversary and also fixing all the diversity problems in Hollywood. “Saturday Night Live” stars Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon welcomed nominees, Academy members, and guests with the announcement that this year’s class of honorees is the most diverse in Emmy history. Shortly after […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad