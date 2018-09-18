The Best Jokes From Colin Jost, Michael Che’s Emmys Monologue

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Following a song and dance about diversity in the TV industry featuring Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell and John Legend, Colin Jost and Michael Che took the Emmy stage in a monologue centering on the Trump administration, the #MeToo movement and Roseanne Barr.

The two, who serve as anchors of “SNL’s” “Weekend Update” segment, were in familiar territory tackling politics, but also branched out to tease about Netflix’s Emmys domination and perpetual tear-jerker “This Is Us.”

Here are the best jokes from Jost and Che’s Emmy monologue:

  • “This year the audience is allowed to drink in their seats, because the one thing Hollywood needs right now is people losing their inhibitions at a work function.”
  • “The first Emmys were back in 1949, and things were very different back then. Gas was 17 cents a gallon, a new home cost $7000, and we all agreed that Nazis were bad.”
  • “Our network NBC has the most nominations of any broadcast network, which is kind of like being the sexiest person on life support, it’s not great.”
  • “Netflix has the most nominations tonight, and if you’re a network executive, that’s the scariest thing you could possibly hear except maybe ‘Sir, Ronan Farrow is on line one.’ You don’t want that call.”
  • “‘This Is Us’ is nominated for best drama. Milo is here, he plays Jack on the show. The next season will explore Jack’s experiences in Vietnam, and this was in response to viewers who wrote in and said ‘Sadder, please.'”
  • “‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ was cancelled by Fox but picked up by NBC. ‘Last Man Standing’ was cancelled by ABC and picked up by Fox, and ‘Roseanne’ was cancelled by herself but picked up by white nationalists.”
  • “How is Netflix getting all of that money? It’s like $9 a month and everyone I know is sharing the same account.”
  • On new diverse reboots: “It’s going to get balanced out by an all-white reboot of ‘Atlanta’ called ’15 Miles Outside of Atlanta.’ It focus on white women who call the police on the cast of ‘Atlanta.’

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • Thandie Newton

    Emmy Winner Thandie Newton: 'I Don't Believe in God but I'm Going to Thank Her'

    Following a song and dance about diversity in the TV industry featuring Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell and John Legend, Colin Jost and Michael Che took the Emmy stage in a monologue centering on the Trump administration, the #MeToo movement and Roseanne Barr. The two, who serve as anchors […]

  • Merritt Wever accepts the award for

    Merritt Wever Wins Supporting Actress Emmy for Limited Series for 'Godless'

    Following a song and dance about diversity in the TV industry featuring Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell and John Legend, Colin Jost and Michael Che took the Emmy stage in a monologue centering on the Trump administration, the #MeToo movement and Roseanne Barr. The two, who serve as anchors […]

  • Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Dennis

    'Better Call Saul' Star Rhea Seehorn: 'It Is A Crazy Ride From Here To The End'

    Following a song and dance about diversity in the TV industry featuring Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell and John Legend, Colin Jost and Michael Che took the Emmy stage in a monologue centering on the Trump administration, the #MeToo movement and Roseanne Barr. The two, who serve as anchors […]

  • Game of Thrones: Peter Dinklage Wins

    Peter Dinklage Wins Supporting Actor Emmy for 'Game of Thrones'

    Following a song and dance about diversity in the TV industry featuring Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell and John Legend, Colin Jost and Michael Che took the Emmy stage in a monologue centering on the Trump administration, the #MeToo movement and Roseanne Barr. The two, who serve as anchors […]

  • Glenn Weiss and Jan Svendsen70th Primetime

    Emmy Winner Proposes to His Girlfriend During Live Broadcast

    Following a song and dance about diversity in the TV industry featuring Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell and John Legend, Colin Jost and Michael Che took the Emmy stage in a monologue centering on the Trump administration, the #MeToo movement and Roseanne Barr. The two, who serve as anchors […]

  • Donald Glover Appears as 'Atlanta' Character

    Donald Glover Appears as 'Atlanta' Character Teddy Perkins at the Emmys

    Following a song and dance about diversity in the TV industry featuring Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell and John Legend, Colin Jost and Michael Che took the Emmy stage in a monologue centering on the Trump administration, the #MeToo movement and Roseanne Barr. The two, who serve as anchors […]

  • Regina King70th Primetime Emmy Awards -

    Emmys: Regina King Wins Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Netflix's 'Seven Seconds'

    Following a song and dance about diversity in the TV industry featuring Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell and John Legend, Colin Jost and Michael Che took the Emmy stage in a monologue centering on the Trump administration, the #MeToo movement and Roseanne Barr. The two, who serve as anchors […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad