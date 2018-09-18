Amazon’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Dominates Comedy Field at Emmys

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” got off to a marvelous start Monday at the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Amazon series dominated the comedy categories, which were stacked at the top of the show. Rachel Brosnahan won the award for best actress in a comedy series, following up on her win in the same category at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year. “Maisel,” Brosnahan said, is “about a woman finding her voice anew.” She then struck a political note, adding, “One of the ways that we can find our voices is to vote,” urging viewers to register.

Brosnahan’s win followed back-to-back victories for series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, for best writing in a comedy series, then for best directing in a comedy series. When she picked up the latter award, Sherman-Palladino was still clutching her writing Emmy. Alex Borstein won for best comedy supporting actress, the first win of the night for “Maisel.”

Claire Foy and Matt Smith of “The Crown” presented the first award, for best supporting actor in a comedy series, to Henry Winkler of HBO’s “Barry.” Winkler won against a field that included previous winners Louie Anderson of “Baskets” and Alec Baldwin of “Saturday Night Live.” “I wrote this 43 years ago,” said Winkler, a television veteran who has been nominated for six previous Emmys, including three times for his work as Arthur Fonzarelli on “Happy Days,” but never won.

Bill Hader, the star and executive producer of “Barry,” later won for best comedy actor.

The show kicked off with musical number led by Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon of “Saturday Night Live” that focused on diversity in the entertainment industry. The number featured Sterling K. Brown, RuPaul Charles, Kristen Bell, and Titus Burgess singing the refrain “We solved it.”

Thompson and McKinnon were followed by “Saturday Night Live” castmates and Emmys hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, whose opening monologue touched on issues of diversity and sexual harassment.

Amazon’s dominance in the comedy category via “Maisel” was mirrored in the limited-series categories by Netflix. Merritt Wever of Netflix’s “Godless” won the award for supporting actress in a limited series. Wever’s castmate in the Western, Jeff Daniels, followed with a win for best supporting actor in a limited series. He thanked Netflix “for your support and letting artists be artists.” Daniels thanked his horse from “Godless,” whose name is Apollo. “He was Jeff Bridges’ horse on ‘True Grit,’ and I felt that he was making unfair comparisons,” Daniels said.

Charlie Brooker and William Bridges won for best writing for a limited series for the “USS Callister” episode of “Black Mirror,” giving another award to Netflix. Brooker, who created science fiction anthology series and writes most of its episodes thanked “U.S. titans of sci-fi, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘The Twilight Zone.'”

The first award of the night to go to a basic cable show was Ryan Murphy’s win for best director in a limited series for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” Murphy, who earlier this year left his longtime overall deal at 20th Century Fox Television for a new agreement at Netflix, began his acceptance speech by thanking four Fox executives — Dana Walden, Peter Rice, Gary Newman, and John Landgraf

Regina King won for lead actress in a limited series for Netflix’s seven seconds. Darren Criss won for best actor in a limited series for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

John Mulaney won the Emmy for best writing in a variety special for his stand-up special “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City.” Oscars helmer Glenn Weiss won for director in a variety special. Weiss, whose mother died two weeks earlier, turned his acceptance speech into an onstage proposal, when he asked his girlfriend to mary him — even kneeling onstage to put a ring on her finger, in a moment that drew a delighted response from the audience. Weiss, as his now-fiance made her way to the stage, joked to Emmys director Hamish Hamilton, “Hamish, I’m gonna be a minute.”

Peter Dinklage of “Game of Thrones” won the award for best supporting actor in a drama series. The category was the first of the night for a drama, and Dinklage’s win marked the return of “Game of Thrones” to the Emmy winner’s circle, after the series was absent from contention last year due to a long gap between seasons. HBO then took its second award of the night when Thandie Newton of “Westworld” won for best supporting actress in a drama series.

“I don’t even believe in God, but I’m going to thank her tonight,” Newton said. She then dropped the first f-bomb of the night.

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg of FX’s “The Americans” won for best writing in a drama series. Stephen Daldry of Netflix’s “The Crown” won for best director in a drama series. “The Americans” star Matthew Rhys then won the award for best actor in a drama series. Claire Foy of Netflix’s “The Crown” then won the Emmy for best actress in a drama series.