Emmys: Will Sterling K. Brown or Matthew Rhys Take the Lead Drama Actor Trophy?

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX/NBC

In a category long dominated by anti-heroes — from James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano to Bryan Cranston’s Walter White — a good guy is poised to take the trophy this year. There are some villains in the mix, of course — we’re looking at you, “Westworld” — but the momentum resides with two of TV’s most emotional men, who wear their hearts on their sleeves. Brown and Rhys both play husbands and fathers who will do anything for those they love, though Rhys admittedly takes it to the extreme.

The Case for Sterling K. Brown
The reigning champion for his work on the first season of “This Is Us,” Brown has become a familiar presence on the Emmy stage — he also claimed a statue for “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” where he embodied Chris Darden, standing out amid a sea of A-list co-stars. The twin trophies are a long time in coming for the journeyman actor, who’s making the most of his career surge, clocking in with roles in such films as “Black Panther” and “Marshall.” And season two of NBC’s tearjerker didn’t disappoint, as Brown’s anxiety-ridden Randall struggled with his foster daughter Deja; confronted his addict brother, Kevin; and even got his own surprise flash-forward, triggering yet another mystery set to play out in the third season.

Related

The Case for Matthew Rhys
As with Brown, Rhys has had the kind of long career that actors love celebrating — from his stint on ABC’s family drama “Brothers & Sisters” to his ineffable Mr. Darcy in “Death Comes to Pemberley” — even playing against type as miscreant author Chuck Palmer in the final season of “Girls.” Despite that body of work — and three previous nominations — Rhys hasn’t yet made it over the finish line. The FX spy thriller’s final season may well change all that, as Rhys turned in his finest performance yet, as Philip struggled with his ever-increasing antipathy to his spycraft, causing a seemingly irreparable schism in his marriage. Underneath those elaborate wigs and costumes, Rhys uncovered the heart of a deeply conflicted man. It famously took until the final season for Emmy to recognize the work of Jon Hamm; history may yet repeat itself.

The Competition

Jason Bateman — The versatile actor — who also showed off his comedy chops in “Arrested Development” — is nommed as well for his directing work on Netflix’s “Ozark,” in which he played a morally challenged financial adviser-turned-money launderer for the cartel.

Ed Harris — Given his long, storied career, it’s a bit of a surprise to realize he has yet to add an Emmy to his collection. And this time out, he runs the risk of splitting the vote among “Westworld” fans with co-star Jeffrey Wright.

Milo Ventimiglia — At last we all know how Jack died, but thanks to Ventimiglia’s heartfelt performance, the Pearson patriarch lives on as the soulful heart of NBC’s family drama. Could popular sentiment sway voters to cast their ballot for him?

Jeffrey Wright — He upgraded to the lead race for his role as Bernard in “Westworld” after competing last year in supporting (John Lithgow took the prize), but the competition might be even fiercer here.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Ariana GrandeAmerican Music Awards, Arrivals, Los

    VMAs 2018: Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder to Perform

    In a category long dominated by anti-heroes — from James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano to Bryan Cranston’s Walter White — a good guy is poised to take the trophy this year. There are some villains in the mix, of course — we’re looking at you, “Westworld” — but the momentum resides with two of TV’s most emotional […]

  • 'Atlanta' Star Brian Tyree Henry Talks

    'Atlanta' Star Brian Tyree Henry Talks Standing Out With Fashion Choices

    In a category long dominated by anti-heroes — from James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano to Bryan Cranston’s Walter White — a good guy is poised to take the trophy this year. There are some villains in the mix, of course — we’re looking at you, “Westworld” — but the momentum resides with two of TV’s most emotional […]

  • Emmys 2018: Sterling K. Brown or

    Emmys: Will Sterling K. Brown or Matthew Rhys Take the Lead Drama Actor Trophy?

    In a category long dominated by anti-heroes — from James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano to Bryan Cranston’s Walter White — a good guy is poised to take the trophy this year. There are some villains in the mix, of course — we’re looking at you, “Westworld” — but the momentum resides with two of TV’s most emotional […]

  • Bill Hader Barry

    Emmys Finally See a Repeat Reset With Leading Men Nominees (Column)

    In a category long dominated by anti-heroes — from James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano to Bryan Cranston’s Walter White — a good guy is poised to take the trophy this year. There are some villains in the mix, of course — we’re looking at you, “Westworld” — but the momentum resides with two of TV’s most emotional […]

  • Rob Lowe TCA

    Fox Orders Competition Series 'Mental Samurai' Hosted by Rob Lowe

    In a category long dominated by anti-heroes — from James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano to Bryan Cranston’s Walter White — a good guy is poised to take the trophy this year. There are some villains in the mix, of course — we’re looking at you, “Westworld” — but the momentum resides with two of TV’s most emotional […]

  • Nick Cannon

    Fox Orders 'Masked Singer' Reality Series; Nick Cannon to Host

    In a category long dominated by anti-heroes — from James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano to Bryan Cranston’s Walter White — a good guy is poised to take the trophy this year. There are some villains in the mix, of course — we’re looking at you, “Westworld” — but the momentum resides with two of TV’s most emotional […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad