Claire Foy Crowned With Drama Actress Emmy

Danielle Turchiano

Claire Foy - Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - 'The Crown'70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
Claire Foy won the lead drama actress Emmy for “The Crown” at the 70th annual awards and paid homage to the next season of the series.

“The show goes on, which makes me so, so proud. I dedicate this to the next cast, the next generation, and I also dedicate it to Matt Smith,” Foy said, referencing the actor who played Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Phillip.

Foy was nominated last year for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s royal family drama as well, but then she lost to “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss. This year was Foy’s last time eligible in the category for the role, as the show’s third season is jumping forward in time and will see a new actress (Olivia Colman) embody the character.

Foy not only beat Moss this time, but also Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), Keri Russell (“The Americans”) and Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”).

“I just felt so proud of being in such extraordinary company. Sandra Oh, I just love her,” she said. “I had the most extraordinary two and a half years of my life,” she said of working on “The Crown.” “I met people I will love for ever and ever.”

Foy previously starred in “Wolf Hall” and “Upstairs Downstairs.”

 

