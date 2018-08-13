You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Christina Hendricks Reflects on Red Carpet Fashion: ‘We Need Interesting and Unique Choices’

By
Jasmin Rosemberg

Jasmin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Christina-Hendricks
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Christina Hendricks scored six Emmy noms for portraying sassy Joan Holloway in “Mad Men” and is now playing a suburban-mom-turned-supermarket-robber in NBC’s “Good Girls.” Such intrepidness extends to her wardrobe. “I’ve fallen in love with dresses with bold prints or unusual finishes and been warned I’ll be criticized,” Hendricks says. “I don’t care anymore. We need interesting and unique fashion choices on the red carpet.”

2008
“Mad Men” was the first basic-cable show nominated for (and crowned) best drama, but this didn’t equate to instant fame for its cast. “We really were the new kids to the party and nobody knew who we were,” Hendricks recalls. Hendricks worked with Tadashi Shoji on a black, long-sleeved dress that ended up redesigned as an emerald, Grecian gown she calls “the perfect green.” She topped it off with a headpiece made from a Neil Lane brooch.

2010
“This dress is everything — I felt like Ginger Rogers,” says Hendricks of the lilac Zac Posen gown she wore the year of her first supporting actress nomination. “[It’s] so Old Hollywood, romantic and playful and the construction was flawless. A dress has never fit me better.” Hendricks went for loosely tousled hair to complement the feather-adorned gown, which ranks as one of her all-time favorites. “

Related

2013
Crucial to Hendricks’ depiction of ad agency office manager Holloway were bold costumes by Janie Bryant. The fourth-time Emmy nominee made a statement herself in black Christian Siriano. “I’m always encouraged to not wear black on the red carpet, but this dress was perfect,” she says. “Simple and demure with delicate, romantic lace. It was very me. I wish I could wear it again and again.”

2014
Hendricks got an “Indian sari feeling” from this red Marchesa dress. “We played that up with the incredible jewelry,” recalls Hendricks, who loved her soft, “undone” hairstyle. “I’ve always loved a certain aesthetic,” she says, “but I’ve learned so much more about fit and tailoring from each designer.” As for future awards shows? “I will wear what I truly love and not worry about the critics,” she vows.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • Christina-Hendricks

    Christina Hendricks Reflects on Red Carpet Fashion: 'We Need Interesting and Unique Choices'

    Christina Hendricks scored six Emmy noms for portraying sassy Joan Holloway in “Mad Men” and is now playing a suburban-mom-turned-supermarket-robber in NBC’s “Good Girls.” Such intrepidness extends to her wardrobe. “I’ve fallen in love with dresses with bold prints or unusual finishes and been warned I’ll be criticized,” Hendricks says. “I don’t care anymore. We […]

  • Elisabeth Moss, Keri Russell

    Emmys: Will Elisabeth Moss or Keri Russell Take the Lead Drama Actress Trophy?

    Christina Hendricks scored six Emmy noms for portraying sassy Joan Holloway in “Mad Men” and is now playing a suburban-mom-turned-supermarket-robber in NBC’s “Good Girls.” Such intrepidness extends to her wardrobe. “I’ve fallen in love with dresses with bold prints or unusual finishes and been warned I’ll be criticized,” Hendricks says. “I don’t care anymore. We […]

  • Trevor Noah photographed by Weston Wells

    Inside Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' Office

    Christina Hendricks scored six Emmy noms for portraying sassy Joan Holloway in “Mad Men” and is now playing a suburban-mom-turned-supermarket-robber in NBC’s “Good Girls.” Such intrepidness extends to her wardrobe. “I’ve fallen in love with dresses with bold prints or unusual finishes and been warned I’ll be criticized,” Hendricks says. “I don’t care anymore. We […]

  • MTV Reveals VMA ‘Song of the

    MTV Reveals VMA Song of the Summer Nominees: Drake, Cardi B and More (EXCLUSIVE)

    Christina Hendricks scored six Emmy noms for portraying sassy Joan Holloway in “Mad Men” and is now playing a suburban-mom-turned-supermarket-robber in NBC’s “Good Girls.” Such intrepidness extends to her wardrobe. “I’ve fallen in love with dresses with bold prints or unusual finishes and been warned I’ll be criticized,” Hendricks says. “I don’t care anymore. We […]

  • Sandra Oh, Sara Paulson

    Sarah Paulson and Sandra Oh Talk 'Forward Motion' but 'Long Way to Go' for Female Roles

    Christina Hendricks scored six Emmy noms for portraying sassy Joan Holloway in “Mad Men” and is now playing a suburban-mom-turned-supermarket-robber in NBC’s “Good Girls.” Such intrepidness extends to her wardrobe. “I’ve fallen in love with dresses with bold prints or unusual finishes and been warned I’ll be criticized,” Hendricks says. “I don’t care anymore. We […]

  • Zac Efron accepts the award for

    TV Ratings: Teen Choice Awards Sink to All-Time Low

    Christina Hendricks scored six Emmy noms for portraying sassy Joan Holloway in “Mad Men” and is now playing a suburban-mom-turned-supermarket-robber in NBC’s “Good Girls.” Such intrepidness extends to her wardrobe. “I’ve fallen in love with dresses with bold prints or unusual finishes and been warned I’ll be criticized,” Hendricks says. “I don’t care anymore. We […]

  • Chris Hardwick Makes Tearful 'Talking Dead'

    Chris Hardwick Makes Tearful 'Talking Dead' Return

    Christina Hendricks scored six Emmy noms for portraying sassy Joan Holloway in “Mad Men” and is now playing a suburban-mom-turned-supermarket-robber in NBC’s “Good Girls.” Such intrepidness extends to her wardrobe. “I’ve fallen in love with dresses with bold prints or unusual finishes and been warned I’ll be criticized,” Hendricks says. “I don’t care anymore. We […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad