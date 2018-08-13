Christina Hendricks Reflects on Red Carpet Fashion: ‘We Need Interesting and Unique Choices’

Christina Hendricks scored six Emmy noms for portraying sassy Joan Holloway in “Mad Men” and is now playing a suburban-mom-turned-supermarket-robber in NBC’s “Good Girls.” Such intrepidness extends to her wardrobe. “I’ve fallen in love with dresses with bold prints or unusual finishes and been warned I’ll be criticized,” Hendricks says. “I don’t care anymore. We need interesting and unique fashion choices on the red carpet.”

2008

“Mad Men” was the first basic-cable show nominated for (and crowned) best drama, but this didn’t equate to instant fame for its cast. “We really were the new kids to the party and nobody knew who we were,” Hendricks recalls. Hendricks worked with Tadashi Shoji on a black, long-sleeved dress that ended up redesigned as an emerald, Grecian gown she calls “the perfect green.” She topped it off with a headpiece made from a Neil Lane brooch.

2010

“This dress is everything — I felt like Ginger Rogers,” says Hendricks of the lilac Zac Posen gown she wore the year of her first supporting actress nomination. “[It’s] so Old Hollywood, romantic and playful and the construction was flawless. A dress has never fit me better.” Hendricks went for loosely tousled hair to complement the feather-adorned gown, which ranks as one of her all-time favorites. “

Related Sterling K. Brown Compares Second Emmy Win to Childbirth Emmys: Will Elisabeth Moss or Keri Russell Take the Lead Drama Actress Trophy?

2013

Crucial to Hendricks’ depiction of ad agency office manager Holloway were bold costumes by Janie Bryant. The fourth-time Emmy nominee made a statement herself in black Christian Siriano. “I’m always encouraged to not wear black on the red carpet, but this dress was perfect,” she says. “Simple and demure with delicate, romantic lace. It was very me. I wish I could wear it again and again.”

2014

Hendricks got an “Indian sari feeling” from this red Marchesa dress. “We played that up with the incredible jewelry,” recalls Hendricks, who loved her soft, “undone” hairstyle. “I’ve always loved a certain aesthetic,” she says, “but I’ve learned so much more about fit and tailoring from each designer.” As for future awards shows? “I will wear what I truly love and not worry about the critics,” she vows.