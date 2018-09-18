Bill Hader Says He Shares Comedy Actor Emmy With His ‘Barry’ Cast

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bill Hader won the lead comedy actor award for “Barry” at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys.

“I was taught you should always make other people look good. So what I did was I hired a bunch of really great actors that made me look really good. So I share this with the cast,” said the “Saturday Night Live” vet, who originated the role of Stefon. The “Barry” cast includes Henry Winkler, who took the comedy supporting actor prize just a few minutes before, as well as Steven Root, Sarah Goldberg, Paula Newsom and Anthony Carrigan.

This was Hader’s first time eligible for HBO freshman comedy “Barry,” which he also co-created. Hader stars as the titular hitman in the series, in addition to writing, producing and directing. His efforts earned him an Emmy nom in the comedy writing and comedy directing category as well, though Amy Sherman-Palladino took those prizes for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Hader has one previous Emmy win, for his work on the “Margaritaville” episode of “South Park.” His other roles include “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Mindy Project,” and feature “The Skeleton Twins.”

Hader dethroned the incumbent winner Donald Glover, from “Atlanta,” as well as other nominees Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), and William H. Macy (“Shameless”).

Related

Backstage, Hader said the offbeat series was the kind of hybrid comedy that could only work on a premium outlet like HBO.

“There’s a version of this show that is kind of jokey and treats the violence and emotion of the character in a broad way to maintain the humor,” Hader said. “I remember coming in to HBO to pitch them what was the pilot episode. They had just seen a movie I’d done called ‘Skeleton Twins.’ They said ‘We’re more interested in that.’ And I thought ‘Oh thank god. I was more interested in dealing with the real emotion of what that guy must be going through.”

“Barry” was also a challenge for Hader as an actor. “I guess I learned that I can play quiet,” he said. “There’s a lot of face acting in ‘Barry.’ “

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • Merritt Wever accepts the award for

    Merritt Wever Wins Supporting Actress Emmy for Limited Series for 'Godless'

    Bill Hader won the lead comedy actor award for “Barry” at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys. “I was taught you should always make other people look good. So what I did was I hired a bunch of really great actors that made me look really good. So I share this with the cast,” said the […]

  • Game of Thrones: Peter Dinklage Wins

    Peter Dinklage Wins Supporting Actor Emmy for 'Game of Thrones'

    Bill Hader won the lead comedy actor award for “Barry” at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys. “I was taught you should always make other people look good. So what I did was I hired a bunch of really great actors that made me look really good. So I share this with the cast,” said the […]

  • Glenn Weiss and Jan Svendsen70th Primetime

    Emmy Winner Proposes to His Girlfriend During Live Broadcast

    Bill Hader won the lead comedy actor award for “Barry” at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys. “I was taught you should always make other people look good. So what I did was I hired a bunch of really great actors that made me look really good. So I share this with the cast,” said the […]

  • Donald Glover Appears as 'Atlanta' Character

    Donald Glover Appears as 'Atlanta' Character Teddy Perkins at the Emmys

    Bill Hader won the lead comedy actor award for “Barry” at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys. “I was taught you should always make other people look good. So what I did was I hired a bunch of really great actors that made me look really good. So I share this with the cast,” said the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad