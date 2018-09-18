Amy Sherman-Palladino Makes History With Emmy Wins for Comedy Writing and Directing

Amy Sherman-Palladino, winner of the award for outstanding writing, accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
Amy Sherman-Palladino made Emmy history Monday with her wins for comedy writing and directing, making her the first woman in the awards’ 70-year history to do so.

Sherman-Palladino was nominated and ultimately won for the pilot episode of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” her Amazon period comedy about a New York City housewife-turned-stand-up-comedienne.

Sherman-Palladino was up against stiff competition in both categories, including last year’s winner in the directing category, “Atlanta’s” Donald Glover. Other directing nominees she beat included “Atlanta’s” Hiro Murai, “Barry’s” Bill Hader, “The Big Bang Theory’s” Mark Cendrowski, “GLOW’s” Jesse Peretz and “Silicon Valley’s” Mike Judge.

In the writing category, Sherman-Palladino topped Glover again, as well as Stefani Robinson (“Atlanta”), Alec Berg (“Silicon Valley”), Alec Berg and Bill Hader (“Barry”) and Liz Sarnoff (“Barry”).

Last year Lena Waithe made history by becoming the first African-American woman to win the comedy writing statue (she shared it with Aziz Ansari for “Master of None”), and she was the most recent female winner before Sherman-Palladino. Jill Soloway was the most recent woman to win the comedy directing Emmy (for “Transparent”) in 2016.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has won four awards in total, including supporting actress for Alex Borstein and lead actress for Rachel Brosnahan, in addition to Sherman-Palladino’s wins.

