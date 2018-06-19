‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Atlanta,’ ‘GLOW’ Among 2018 TCA Award Nominees

Freshmen series including “Killing Eve,” “Barry,” “GLOW” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are among the nominees for the 34th Annual TCA Awards, the Television Critics Assn. announced today. In addition to these newcomer series, there is also a new category on the ballot this year: sketch/variety.

“Killing Eve” leads the pack with the most nominations per series (at five), with “The Americans” following right behind at four. “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “The Good Place,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” each earned three noms, while “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” “GLOW” and “This Is Us” each earned two.

FX leads networks with number of TCA awards nominations (at 10), followed closely by Netflix (nine) and NBC (seven). BBC America and HBO both earned six noms each; PBS/PBS Kids has four; Hulu, Amazon, and CBS/CBS All Access have three; Starz, Showtime, and Disney Channel/Disney Junior have two; and TBS, VH1, Lifetime, MSNBC, CNN, and the CW each scored one.

Robin Thede, host of BET late-night series “The Rundown with Robin Thede,” will host the invite-only ceremony, set for Aug. 4 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The ceremony will also present awards for Career Achievement and Heritage, whose recipients will be announced at a later date.

The 34th Annual TCA Awards will celebrate the top series, producers, and performances of the 2017-18 season, selected by the media organization’s membership of over 200 professional television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada.

Read the full list of nominees below:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” – BBC America

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – FX

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” – BBC America

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” – FX

Keri Russell, “The Americans” – FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” – The CW

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

Ted Danson, “The Good Place” – NBC

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” – CNN

“60 Minutes” – CBS

“Blue Planet 2” – BBC America

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“The Vietnam War” – PBS

“Wild Wild Country” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Great British Baking Show” – PBS

“Nailed It!” – Netflix

“Project Runway” – Lifetime

“Queer Eye” – Netflix

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – VH1

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids

“Elena of Avalor” – Disney Channel

“Muppet Babies” – Disney Junior

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO

“Sofia the First” – Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” – TBS

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” – ABC

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

“Alias Grace” – Netflix

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – FX

“Howards End” – Starz

“Patrick Melrose” – Showtime

“The Tale” – HBO

“Twin Peaks: The Return” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Barry” – HBO

“Counterpart” – Starz

“GLOW” – Netflix

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

“Mindhunter” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“The Americans” – FX

“The Crown” – Netflix

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“This Is Us” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO

“GLOW” – Netflix

“The Good Place” – NBC

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

“One Day at a Time” – Netflix

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“The Americans” – FX

“Atlanta” – FX

“The Good Place” – NBC

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“This Is Us” – NBC