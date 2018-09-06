Toronto: ‘Folklore’ Gives Primetime Festival Slot to Asian Horror

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sasidis Sasisakulporn, Courtesy of HBO Asia

Anthology horror series “Folklore” will become the first Asian TV show to play in the Toronto Film Festival’s Primetime section. Primetime was launched in 2015 to reflect the trend toward original content production by broadcasters and streaming platforms.

Two episodes of the HBO Asia-backed show will screen this week. Singapore-based showrunner Eric Khoo and co-director Pen-Ek Ratanaruang (“Last Life in the Universe”) will be in attendance.

“Horror from this part of the world is so mesmerizing. Some elements are very scary. Others are more sad,” Khoo told Variety. “Joko Anwar’s recent film ‘Satan’s Slaves’ shows that Indonesia has some really creepy horror. Location and sense of place lends a lot to the genre. The Japanese and Indonesian episodes (of the series) are so completely different. But they both have a paranormal solidity, and really pack a punch.”

Anwar’s “Folklore” episode “A Mother’s Love” screens in Toronto and stars Marissa Anita and Muzakki Ramdhan as a single mother and her young son who discover a group of dirty and underfed children living in a mansion’s attic. Although the woman does not know it, by helping out she has snatched the children from their adoptive mother and will have to pay a price.

Related

Ratanaruang’s “Pob” involves an encounter between a foreign man and a Thai ghost who confesses to a murder. “There are moments of situation comedy, another part more like ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ and another side involves role reversal. I like the idea that even after we are dead, Thai people are still scared of farang (Westerners),” said Ratanaruang. “I’d call it more a ghost film than a horror picture.”

Ratanaruang says he appreciated the simplicity of the greenlighting and budget process for “Folklore.” “(Complete) creative freedom is over-rated,” he said. “But I want to be the person pushing me, not somebody else. With this project I knew exactly what I had to deliver.”

Khoo also directed one of the six episodes. His “Nobody,” not screening in Toronto, depicts the consequences which follow when a foreman and a construction worker fail to properly dispose of a woman’s body. Other episodes are shot by Japan’s Takumi Saitoh, Korea’s Lee Sang-Woo and Malaysia’s Ho Yuhang.

The full six-part series will begin to be available Oct. 7 on HBO Asia, which commissioned and invested in the series. New episodes will be introduced on subsequent Sundays, with the season also uploading to streaming service HBO Go and HBO On Demand.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More TV

  • Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Allegations

    Time's Up: Leslie Moonves 'Should Not Be Rewarded With a Golden Parachute'

    Anthology horror series “Folklore” will become the first Asian TV show to play in the Toronto Film Festival’s Primetime section. Primetime was launched in 2015 to reflect the trend toward original content production by broadcasters and streaming platforms. Two episodes of the HBO Asia-backed show will screen this week. Singapore-based showrunner Eric Khoo and co-director […]

  • Toronto: ‘Folklore’ Gives Primetime Festival Slot

    Toronto: ‘Folklore’ Gives Primetime Festival Slot to Asian Horror

    Anthology horror series “Folklore” will become the first Asian TV show to play in the Toronto Film Festival’s Primetime section. Primetime was launched in 2015 to reflect the trend toward original content production by broadcasters and streaming platforms. Two episodes of the HBO Asia-backed show will screen this week. Singapore-based showrunner Eric Khoo and co-director […]

  • Gabrielle CarterisWomen In Film Crystal and

    SAG-AFTRA Accuses Ad Agency BBH of Underpaying Actors in Audition With Live Bear

    Anthology horror series “Folklore” will become the first Asian TV show to play in the Toronto Film Festival’s Primetime section. Primetime was launched in 2015 to reflect the trend toward original content production by broadcasters and streaming platforms. Two episodes of the HBO Asia-backed show will screen this week. Singapore-based showrunner Eric Khoo and co-director […]

  • Dr. Dr Mehmet OzChampions of Jewish

    Dr. Oz to Produce Medical Drama in Development at CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anthology horror series “Folklore” will become the first Asian TV show to play in the Toronto Film Festival’s Primetime section. Primetime was launched in 2015 to reflect the trend toward original content production by broadcasters and streaming platforms. Two episodes of the HBO Asia-backed show will screen this week. Singapore-based showrunner Eric Khoo and co-director […]

  • Diego Luna Narcos: Mexico

    TV News Roundup: 'Narcos' Sets Season 4 Premiere Date on Netflix

    Anthology horror series “Folklore” will become the first Asian TV show to play in the Toronto Film Festival’s Primetime section. Primetime was launched in 2015 to reflect the trend toward original content production by broadcasters and streaming platforms. Two episodes of the HBO Asia-backed show will screen this week. Singapore-based showrunner Eric Khoo and co-director […]

  • Amy Powell

    Amy Powell, Paramount Television Reach Settlement Over Her Firing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anthology horror series “Folklore” will become the first Asian TV show to play in the Toronto Film Festival’s Primetime section. Primetime was launched in 2015 to reflect the trend toward original content production by broadcasters and streaming platforms. Two episodes of the HBO Asia-backed show will screen this week. Singapore-based showrunner Eric Khoo and co-director […]

  • Michael Armstrong of BET - Headshot

    Paramount Appoints Michael D. Armstrong to Worldwide TV Licensing and Operations Post

    Anthology horror series “Folklore” will become the first Asian TV show to play in the Toronto Film Festival’s Primetime section. Primetime was launched in 2015 to reflect the trend toward original content production by broadcasters and streaming platforms. Two episodes of the HBO Asia-backed show will screen this week. Singapore-based showrunner Eric Khoo and co-director […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad