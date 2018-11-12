Teresa Teng, Legendary Singer, Series in the Works at Fox Asia

Teresa Teng, one of the most famous Chinese-language singers from the 1970s and 1980s is to be the subject of “Memory Eclipse.” The anthology series is an expansion of the original productions slate at Fox Networks Group in Asia.

The five-part series is produced by former Media Asia executive and “Infernal Affairs” producer John Chong. It is set up at Winday Culture, a film production company from Teng’s native Taiwan.

Each episode will feature a different cast of characters, with a storyline inspired a Teng song. Production will take place in Taiwan and Thailand, where she died suddenly while traveling, age 42. Release is set for 2019.

The series is directed by Winday founder Charles Sun (writer and director of “Bad Boy Symphony,” producer of “Gatao” and “The Spin Kid”). Key cast members include Kaiser Chuang (“Maverick”), Esther Liu (“Thirty Something,” “Falling”,) J.C. Lin (“The Day to Choose,” “The Scoundrels”,) Nikki Hsieh (“Honey PuPu,” “The Scoundrels”,) Alan Kuo (“The Rooftop”,) and Teresa Daley (“Transformers: Age of Extinction”).

Teng is one of the best-known cultural exports from Taiwan. Performing mainly in Mandarin, but also in other Asian languages and English, she had a repertoire that spanned pop, ballads and folk music. More than 20 years after her death she still has an active fan following. VFX company Digital Domain Holdings immortalized her as a holographic performer. In 2013 Digital Domain’s so-called virtual human performed three songs as part of a show by more contemporary Taiwanese mega-star Jay Chou “(The Green Hornet”).

“With Mandarin-language content experiencing an unprecedented boom, now is the time to be ambitious and bold in our Chinese entertainment strategy,” said Cora Yim, SVP and head of Chinese entertainment at Fox Networks Group Asia. Previous originals from Fox Networks Asia have included “The Trading Floor” and “Stained.”

“The series is a bold re-imagining of the themes behind Teresa Teng’s music, so that fans can experience the heart, soul and spirit of her beloved songs in a completely new way,” said Chong.