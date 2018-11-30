×
Stan Lee’s ‘The B-TEAM’ to Receive Korean, Chinese Treatment

Stan Lee arrives at the premiere of "Doctor Strange" in Los Angeles. A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Lee does not in fact represent him. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Pro Tem Ruth Kleman said that she did not recognize Tom Lallas as Lee's lawyer, and dissolved the temporary restraining order against Lee's former personal adviser Keya MorganPeople-Stan Lee, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Oct 2016
A South Korean live-action TV series is to be made based on legendary comic book creator Stan Lee’s story idea, “The B-TEAM.” The original content involves B-rated superheroes fighting against a mad scientist who created them.

Renowned Korean TV screenwriter Kang Eun-kyung, who is best known for writing 2010 hit TV series “Bread, Love and Dreams (a.k.a “King of Baking, Kim Takgu”,) and her creative group Plot Line will handle the script for the Korean superhero flick.

South Korea’s Studio Invictus is the main production house for “B-TEAM” and will work with China’s Camsing International, the company that bought Lee’s POW! Entertainment, and JYP Pictures, a film and TV production subsidiary of Korea’s leading talent agency JYP Entertainment, to create original versions of the series in both China and Korea. Kang and her team will provide scripts for both the Korean and Chinese versions. Though based on the same original story idea, the two versions will go through separate localization process and feature different actors.

“The B-TEAM’ is a global project that involves Hollywood’s intellectual property and know-how in making superhero flicks, as well as renowned actors and creators that are leading the Korean wave,” said Kim Kyung-won, CEO of Invictus, in a statement on Thursday. “We hope to set a successful prototype for Asian superhero dramas.”

According to Invictus, the Korean series is tentatively expected to debut in 2020. The cast has yet to be announced.

    A South Korean live-action TV series is to be made based on legendary comic book creator Stan Lee's story idea, "The B-TEAM." The original content involves B-rated superheroes fighting against a mad scientist who created them. Renowned Korean TV screenwriter Kang Eun-kyung, who is best known for writing 2010 hit TV series "Bread, Love and […]

