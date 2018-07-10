Sam Chisholm, Former BSkyB, Australia TV Executive, Dead at 78

Sam Chisholm, a pugnacious and colorful TV executive long affiliated with Rupert Murdoch’s empires in the U.K. and Australia, died on Monday. He was 78.

Born in New Zealand, Chisholm was appointed MD of the Kerry Packer-owned Nine network, in Australia in 1975. He was just 35 at the time.

With a feisty, larger than life approach to business, Chisholm oversaw some of the network’s most profitable years, before joining Murdoch’s Sky Television in the U.K in 1989. He was boss at the time the channels cluster took over rival British Satellite Broadcasting to form BSkyB, the still dominant pay-TV group that Disney and Comcast are currently fighting to own.

Chisholm departed BSkyB in 1997 and joined the board of Australia’s Foxtel, in 2001, as a representative of co-owner Telstra.

Born with a chronic enzyme deficiency, Chisholm became a major patron of cancer research charities in Australia, and was awarded the Order of Merit in 2013 for his corporate leadership and medical fund-raising.

He underwent a double lung replacement operation in 2003 that his family acknowledged had given him an extra 15 years of life. “He embraced his second chance at life, enjoying every single day and endeavoring to give back wherever he could,” his daughter Caroline Chisholm told Australian media.

As a determined and successful executive he had seemed to enjoy both his success and his reputation as a bruiser. Australian media reported that he was responsible for popularizing the phrase “losers have meetings, winners have parties.”

“RIP television legend Sam Chisholm. Many years ago, I was collecting donations for diabetes research when I ran into him at Channel 9. He offered me $10,000 but only if I agreed not to tell anyone about it. ‘Everyone thinks I’m a prick and I plan on keeping that reputation’,” reported Nine presenter Ben Fordham in a Twitter message.