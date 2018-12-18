Rebel Wilson to Star in Australian Drama Series ‘Les Norton’

Rebel Wilson and David Wenham will star in Australian drama series “Les Norton.” Adapted from the novels of Robert G. Barrett, the show is presented by The Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Screen Australia.

Set in 1985, the series will follow the exploits of a country bloke from outback Queensland, played by rising star Alexander Bertrand (“Australian Gangster,” “Hyde & Seek”). On the run from a troubled past, he blows into Sydney where he lands a job as a bouncer at an illegal casino. A classic fish out of water who is desperate to get home, he soon finds himself seduced by the city’s illicit charms and dragged into a web of underground criminality.

The series will be directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker,” “Proof”), Fadia Abboud (“Australian Gangster”), David Caesar (“Dead Lucky,” “Underbelly”) and Morgan O’Neill (“Drift,” “Solo”). It was created for television by Morgan O’Neill, working alongside writers Christopher Lee (“Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo”,) Samantha Winston (“Wentworth”,) Shanti Gudgeon (“Wolf Creek”,) Malcolm Knox (“Romper Stomper”,) and Jessica Tuckwell.

It will be produced by Daniel Edwards and John Edwards from production company Roadshow Rough Diamond, who produced 2017 drama series “Romper Stomper” and the upcoming “Australian Gangster” series. ABC head of drama, comedy & indigenous Sally Riley will work as executive producer with Andrew Gregory; Deeper Water Films’ John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz; and John Singleton and Jack Singleton.

Major production investment comes from Screen Australia and the ABC, in association with Create NSW. International sales by Sonar Entertainment Distribution.

“Les Norton is an affable character that has proven popular with audiences in the best-selling book series. What excites me about this TV adaptation is that the creative team have included a slew of new female roles to go head on with the male characters established in the books,” Screen Australia’s Sally Caplan said.