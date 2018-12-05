×
Netflix Picks up Astro’s ‘Demon’s Path’ Series

Global streaming giant, Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Hong Kong-set horror-comedy series “Demon’s Path,” from Malaysia’s Astro group. The show is set to air from Dec. 22.

The series follows a forensic pathologist who has the ability to see the last 10-seconds of life of the dead. Working together with a friendly exorcist and a policeman, they solve homicide cases. But as their investigations proceed, they become the target of a murderer.

The series is directed by acclaimed Hong Kong screenwriters, Ong Yi Hing and Sunny Lau. It features a line-up of popular Hong Kong artistes including Jim Chim Sui Man, Power Chan Kwok Pong and Ai Wai.

“Demon’s Path” was produced in partnership with Hong Kong production company, What a Sunny Day. Rights for Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines has previously been acquired by Celestial Movies Channel. It will also be available on Boo, Astro’s Asian horror channel in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Netflix has been actively acquiring content from around Asia and producing a slate of original series and movies from India, Korea, and Japan especially.

