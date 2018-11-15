Netflix Adds Korean Drama Series ‘Memories of the Alhambra’

Global streaming giant, Netflix has boarded Korean drama series “Memories of the Alhambra.” It stars Hyun Bin (“Secret Garden,” and “My Lovely Sam-Soon”) and Park Shin-hye (“Pinocchio,” “ Heirs”).

“Memories of the Alhambra” is a suspense romance drama that revolves around an investment company CEO who visits Granada, Spain, for a business trip and gets involved in a mysterious incident after staying in an old hostel run by a Korean woman. The show is directed by Ahn Gil-ho (“Stranger”) and written by Song Jae-jung, well-known for her work including “Queen and I,” “Nine: Nine Time Travels,” and “W: Two Worlds.”

The 16-episode series was produced by Studio Dragon one of Korea’s largest scripted television production outfits with credits including “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” “The Legend of the Blue Sea.” It was originally commissioned by Korean cable network tvN.

New episodes of the show will play out globally on Netflix from Dec. 1, an hour after their broadcast in Korea. tvN envisages the last episode as being broadcast on Jan. 20, 2019.

Netflix has boarded several Korean drama series for international release, including “Life” and “Something in the Rain.” It recently announced that it had green-lighted a second season of Netflix original period zombie thriller “Kingdom” even before the first series goes to air in January.