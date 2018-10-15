You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mipcom: English-Language Thai Thriller ‘Eullenia’ Strikes Lightning Distribution Deal

Hong Kong-based TV distributor Lightning International has picked up international rights to “Eullenia,” an English-language thriller series produced and set in Thailand.

The 6-part series is directed by Paul Spurrier and produced through Commercial Films Siam. It premiered at SeriesFest in Denver and has won awards at other festivals since.

The show stars Alec Newman (“Strike Back,” “Dune”) and Thailand’s Vithaya Pansringarm (“The Meg,” “Hangover II”) in a story about one man’s quest for financial power and the dark purpose he wants it for. One innocent girl stands in his way. The series was created through partnership with U.S. producer David Cluck, and from executive VP of Warner Bros, Jeffrey Calman.

“’Eullenia’ is a great example of the skills and talents that have developed in Asia, and marks the first time that a series from Thailand has been produced in English language for the international market,” said James Ross, CEO of Lightning. Lightning’s deal excludes rights in China.

“There is a global appetite for television drama that tackles contemporary issues. Thailand provided a rich environment in which to set a story that is exotic and exciting while at the same time exposing the dark truth of international power,” said Spurrier.

