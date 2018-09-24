You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michelle Guthrie Fired From Australian Broadcasting Corporation

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLYMandatory Credit: Photo by JULIAN SMITH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9719943e)Michelle GuthrieAustralian Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director Michelle Guthrie, Melbourne, Australia - 19 Jun 2018ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) Managing Director Michelle Guthrie to speaks to the Melbourne Press Club in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 19 June 2018. Guthrie spoke about the organization's value to the community and take questions from the audience.
CREDIT: JULIAN SMITH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Michelle Guthrie, one of the highest profile women executives in international television, has been fired as managing director of public broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. She was less than two and a half years into a five-year contract.

ABC board chairman Justin Milne said that the decision was “in the long term interests of our people and the millions of Australians who engage with ABC content every week.” n a statement the directors said they had decided it was “not in the best interests of the ABC for Ms Guthrie to continue to lead the organization.”

“We needed a different leadership style and that is the decision of the board,” said Milne. He added that Guthrie’s relationship with Government “could have been better.”

Guthrie has resigned and already departed. David Anderson, the ABC’s director of entertainment will act as interim MD while a replacement is found.

During her tenure as MD, Guthrie’s responses to the changing media landscape had include the lay-off of some 170 staff in early 2017. She also reorganized the corporation according in three new divisions according to genre of content, rather than platform or media.

Australian-born Guthrie trained as a lawyer and worked at Foxtel and BSkyB, before taking pan-Asian roles at Star TV in Hong Kong and latterly at Google, in Singapore.

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More TV

  • AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL

    Michelle Guthrie Fired From Australian Broadcasting Corporation

    Michelle Guthrie, one of the highest profile women executives in international television, has been fired as managing director of public broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. She was less than two and a half years into a five-year contract. ABC board chairman Justin Milne said that the decision was “in the long term interests of our […]

  • Courtney Hadwin'America's Got Talent' TV show,

    Has 'America's Got Talent' Standout Courtney Hadwin Already Signed a Record Deal?

    Michelle Guthrie, one of the highest profile women executives in international television, has been fired as managing director of public broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. She was less than two and a half years into a five-year contract. ABC board chairman Justin Milne said that the decision was “in the long term interests of our […]

  • David Renaud

    'Good Doctor' Writer David Renaud Aims at 'Authentic' Depictions of People With Disabilities

    Michelle Guthrie, one of the highest profile women executives in international television, has been fired as managing director of public broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. She was less than two and a half years into a five-year contract. ABC board chairman Justin Milne said that the decision was “in the long term interests of our […]

  • Anthony Bourdain PArts Unknown Season 12

    Anthony Bourdain Remembered at Final 'Parts Unknown' Screening

    Michelle Guthrie, one of the highest profile women executives in international television, has been fired as managing director of public broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. She was less than two and a half years into a five-year contract. ABC board chairman Justin Milne said that the decision was “in the long term interests of our […]

  • Coincoin and the Extra Humans

    San Sebastian Debates New TV Landscape

    Michelle Guthrie, one of the highest profile women executives in international television, has been fired as managing director of public broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. She was less than two and a half years into a five-year contract. ABC board chairman Justin Milne said that the decision was “in the long term interests of our […]

  • Bryan Cranston Reflects on Early Rejection,

    Bryan Cranston Reflects on Early Rejection and the 'Breaking Bad' Scene That Still Rocks Him

    Michelle Guthrie, one of the highest profile women executives in international television, has been fired as managing director of public broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. She was less than two and a half years into a five-year contract. ABC board chairman Justin Milne said that the decision was “in the long term interests of our […]

  • Fox Sports NFL Sunday

    Fox Networks Group, Altice USA Rattle Sabers in New York Carriage Fight

    Michelle Guthrie, one of the highest profile women executives in international television, has been fired as managing director of public broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. She was less than two and a half years into a five-year contract. ABC board chairman Justin Milne said that the decision was “in the long term interests of our […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad