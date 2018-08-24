You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ludi Lin Joins China Version of ‘Humans’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Power Rangers” star, Ludi Lin has joined the main cast of the Chinese-language adaptation of U.K. television series “Humans.” Production is now under way in Shanghai.

The series is a partnership between Endemol Shine China and Chinese production house Croton Media, the U.K.’s Kudos and Sweden’s Matador Film.

Set in 2035, when technology, in particular artificial intelligence has infiltrated and influenced every aspect of daily existence, the series aims to maintain the sinister, and emotional narrative of the original English-language version, while also exploring the rapidly evolving relationship between humanity and technology.

Lin, who also appears in the upcoming “Aquaman” movie, joins a cast that already includes Ray Ma (aka Ma Tianyu) and Stephy Qi (aka Qi Wei). Lin was named in 2016 by Variety as an Asian talent to watch. He previously appeared in hit Chinese film “Monster Hunt” and in Netflix series “Marco Polo.”

The U.K. “Humans,” which has run for three seasons and has been licensed in over 170 territories, was produced by Kudos for Channel 4 and AMC, and was itself adapted from the original Swedish series “Real Humans,” produced by Sveriges Television and Matador. Endemol Shine will handle international rights sales of the Chinese series.

“Humans marks our first scripted formats partnership deal with a local partner in China and having enlisted both U.K. and Chinese writers it’s truly a collaborative venture. Sci-fi drama is an under-represented genre across the (Asia) region and we really believe that this new take will set a new trend and that Endemol Shine China will continue to be the leader in creativity and innovation, making unique offerings to the market,” said William Tan, MD of Endemol Shine China.

