You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Japanese Mascot Character Kumamon Heads for TV Series With Tonko House

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Former England soccer star David Beckham takes a picture with Kumamoto Prefecture mascot Kumamon, Tokyo, Japan. Beckham attended a special futsal match between Edogawa University Soccer Club and Kumamoto High School team organized by Singapore luxury hotel Marina Bay Sands. The former England soccer star spent time taking pictures and signing autographs for fans after watching the game held to help support victims of the Kumamoto earthquakes. Beckham is in Japan as an ambassador of Marina Bay Sands.David Beckham attends event in support of the Kumamoto earthquake appeal, Tokyo, Japan - 29 Sep 2016
CREDIT: Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

A consortium of Japanese media companies is partnering with U.S. animation studio Tonko House to make an animation series starring Kumamon. The hugely popular character is the mascot of Kumamoto, province in southern Japan.

The project was announced by Kumamon creator Kundo Koyama and provincial governor Ikuo Kabashima. Koyama is a TV producer who also wrote the Oscar-winning drama “Departures.”

Tonko Jouse is best known for Oscar-nominated short “The Dam Keeper.” It was launched by former Pixar art directors Robert Kondo and Dice Tsutsumi. The studio is handling development and production of the project. The number of episodes and the start of broadcast have yet to be announced.

The Japanese partners are talent agency Yoshimoto Kogyo, ad agency Asatsu-DK, Ireton Entertainment, a production and distribution company headed by former Warner Japan president Bill Ireton, and Thefool (“Like Father, Like Son”).

Introduced in 2010 to commemorate the start of the Kumamoto “shinkansen” express train, the black-bear-like Kumamon is the most widely recognized of the hundreds of so-called “yuru-chara” mascots that can represent everything in Japan from government agencies to amusement parks. The partners are looking expansion into films, games and merchandizing.

Kumamon is already popular in China and Ireton believes it “universal appeal.” “We decided to go with Tonko House, to develop the character from an international perspective right from the start,” he told Variety. “It will be the first Japanese mascot to be introduced to the world this way.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Former England soccer star David Beckham

    Japanese Mascot Character Kumamon Heads for TV Series With Tonko House

    A consortium of Japanese media companies is partnering with U.S. animation studio Tonko House to make an animation series starring Kumamon. The hugely popular character is the mascot of Kumamoto, province in southern Japan. The project was announced by Kumamon creator Kundo Koyama and provincial governor Ikuo Kabashima. Koyama is a TV producer who also wrote […]

  • 'AHS': Sarah Paulson on Approaching Directing

    Sarah Paulson on Directing for 'American Horror Story': 'I Don't Try to Shed My Own Instincts'

    A consortium of Japanese media companies is partnering with U.S. animation studio Tonko House to make an animation series starring Kumamon. The hugely popular character is the mascot of Kumamoto, province in southern Japan. The project was announced by Kumamon creator Kundo Koyama and provincial governor Ikuo Kabashima. Koyama is a TV producer who also wrote […]

  • Riki Lindhome

    Fox to Develop Comedy Starring, Co-Created by 'Another Period's' Riki Lindhome

    A consortium of Japanese media companies is partnering with U.S. animation studio Tonko House to make an animation series starring Kumamon. The hugely popular character is the mascot of Kumamoto, province in southern Japan. The project was announced by Kumamon creator Kundo Koyama and provincial governor Ikuo Kabashima. Koyama is a TV producer who also wrote […]

  • Sarah Chalke

    Sarah Chalke Re-Teams With 'Scrubs' Creator for Drama in Development at ABC

    A consortium of Japanese media companies is partnering with U.S. animation studio Tonko House to make an animation series starring Kumamon. The hugely popular character is the mascot of Kumamoto, province in southern Japan. The project was announced by Kumamon creator Kundo Koyama and provincial governor Ikuo Kabashima. Koyama is a TV producer who also wrote […]

  • Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey

    CW Developing Revenge Dark Comedy Series From Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey

    A consortium of Japanese media companies is partnering with U.S. animation studio Tonko House to make an animation series starring Kumamon. The hugely popular character is the mascot of Kumamoto, province in southern Japan. The project was announced by Kumamon creator Kundo Koyama and provincial governor Ikuo Kabashima. Koyama is a TV producer who also wrote […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad