Jacki Weaver Heads Cast of Stan Original Series ‘Bloom’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jackie Weaver attends the centerpiece gala presentation of "The Disaster Artistl" during the 2017 AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles2017 AFI Fest - The Disaster Artists, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Australia’s two-time Oscar-nominated actress Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “Animal Kingdom”) heads the cast of sci-fi series “Bloom.” An original commission for Australian streaming platform Stan, the six-part series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Playmaker.

The story takes place a year after a devastating flood has killed five locals in an idyllic country town, and when a mysterious new plant appears. The plant’s phenomenal ability to restore youth is so formidable that attempting to harness it means re-evaluating values. It is a miracle some will kill to keep secret.

With finance from Stan and federal funding body Screen Australia, production is now under way in Victoria state. Sony Pictures Television will distribute outside Australia.

The series is created by Glen Dolman (“Hawke,” “High Life” and “The Ark and the Ardvaark”). Production is by Sue Seeary and shot by AACTA-winning cinematographer Geoff Hall. The series is directed by John Curran (“Chappaquiddick,” “The Painted Veil”) and Mat King (“Pine Gap,” “Dr Who,” “Law & Order United Kingdom”).

Related

The lead cast includes Bryan Brown (“The Light Between Oceans,” ”Gods of Egypt”), Phoebe Tonkin (“Safe Harbour,” “The Vampire Diaries”), Ryan Corr (“Holding the Man,” “Hacksaw Ridge”), Daniel Henshall (“Okja,” “The Babadook”), and Sam Reid (“Prime Suspect 1973,” “The Railway Man”).

Other cast include Genevieve Morris (“No Activity”), Anne Charleston (“Prisoner Cell Block H”), Terry Norris (“The Dressmaker”), Amali Golden, Nicki Sheils, Tessa Rose, John Stanton, and Rod Mullinar.

“It is excellent to see Stan continuously commissioning such unique Australian series,” said Sally Caplan, head of production at Screen Australia. “We’re thrilled to be supporting ‘Bloom’ and were intrigued by this highly distinctive sci-fi concept. Writer Glen Dolman has done a tremendous job in localizing the genre, and we look forward to seeing his vision come to life, especially with the cast involved.”

Other Stan originals include the “Romper Stomper” series, the “Wolf Creek” series, and film “The Second.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Discuss Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talk Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More TV

  • Jackie Weaver attends the centerpiece gala

    Jacki Weaver Heads Cast of Stan Original Series 'Bloom'

    Australia’s two-time Oscar-nominated actress Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “Animal Kingdom”) heads the cast of sci-fi series “Bloom.” An original commission for Australian streaming platform Stan, the six-part series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Playmaker. The story takes place a year after a devastating flood has killed five locals in an idyllic country town, […]

  • Debra MessingProject Angel Food honoring Debra

    'Will & Grace': Debra Messing Talks David Schwimmer's Guest Role

    Australia’s two-time Oscar-nominated actress Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “Animal Kingdom”) heads the cast of sci-fi series “Bloom.” An original commission for Australian streaming platform Stan, the six-part series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Playmaker. The story takes place a year after a devastating flood has killed five locals in an idyllic country town, […]

  • Late-Night TV's Growing Problem: Maybe There's

    Late-Night TV Has a Growing Problem: Maybe There's Too Much of It

    Australia’s two-time Oscar-nominated actress Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “Animal Kingdom”) heads the cast of sci-fi series “Bloom.” An original commission for Australian streaming platform Stan, the six-part series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Playmaker. The story takes place a year after a devastating flood has killed five locals in an idyllic country town, […]

  • David Harbour'Stranger Things' event, Los Angeles,

    'Stranger Things' Season 3 Is Inspired by 1985's 'Fletch' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Australia’s two-time Oscar-nominated actress Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “Animal Kingdom”) heads the cast of sci-fi series “Bloom.” An original commission for Australian streaming platform Stan, the six-part series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Playmaker. The story takes place a year after a devastating flood has killed five locals in an idyllic country town, […]

  • Disney Channel logo

    TV News Roundup: Disney Channel Announces 'Coop & Cami' Premiere Date

    Australia’s two-time Oscar-nominated actress Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “Animal Kingdom”) heads the cast of sci-fi series “Bloom.” An original commission for Australian streaming platform Stan, the six-part series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Playmaker. The story takes place a year after a devastating flood has killed five locals in an idyllic country town, […]

  • Star Wars Resistance Trailer

    'Star Wars Resistance': Disney Drops Trailer for 'The Force Awakens' Prequel Series

    Australia’s two-time Oscar-nominated actress Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “Animal Kingdom”) heads the cast of sci-fi series “Bloom.” An original commission for Australian streaming platform Stan, the six-part series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Playmaker. The story takes place a year after a devastating flood has killed five locals in an idyllic country town, […]

  • Michelle Wolf Joel McHale

    Michelle Wolf, Joel McHale Talk Shows Canceled by Netflix

    Australia’s two-time Oscar-nominated actress Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “Animal Kingdom”) heads the cast of sci-fi series “Bloom.” An original commission for Australian streaming platform Stan, the six-part series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Playmaker. The story takes place a year after a devastating flood has killed five locals in an idyllic country town, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad