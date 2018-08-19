Jacki Weaver Heads Cast of Stan Original Series ‘Bloom’

Australia’s two-time Oscar-nominated actress Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “Animal Kingdom”) heads the cast of sci-fi series “Bloom.” An original commission for Australian streaming platform Stan, the six-part series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Playmaker.

The story takes place a year after a devastating flood has killed five locals in an idyllic country town, and when a mysterious new plant appears. The plant’s phenomenal ability to restore youth is so formidable that attempting to harness it means re-evaluating values. It is a miracle some will kill to keep secret.

With finance from Stan and federal funding body Screen Australia, production is now under way in Victoria state. Sony Pictures Television will distribute outside Australia.

The series is created by Glen Dolman (“Hawke,” “High Life” and “The Ark and the Ardvaark”). Production is by Sue Seeary and shot by AACTA-winning cinematographer Geoff Hall. The series is directed by John Curran (“Chappaquiddick,” “The Painted Veil”) and Mat King (“Pine Gap,” “Dr Who,” “Law & Order United Kingdom”).

The lead cast includes Bryan Brown (“The Light Between Oceans,” ”Gods of Egypt”), Phoebe Tonkin (“Safe Harbour,” “The Vampire Diaries”), Ryan Corr (“Holding the Man,” “Hacksaw Ridge”), Daniel Henshall (“Okja,” “The Babadook”), and Sam Reid (“Prime Suspect 1973,” “The Railway Man”).

Other cast include Genevieve Morris (“No Activity”), Anne Charleston (“Prisoner Cell Block H”), Terry Norris (“The Dressmaker”), Amali Golden, Nicki Sheils, Tessa Rose, John Stanton, and Rod Mullinar.

“It is excellent to see Stan continuously commissioning such unique Australian series,” said Sally Caplan, head of production at Screen Australia. “We’re thrilled to be supporting ‘Bloom’ and were intrigued by this highly distinctive sci-fi concept. Writer Glen Dolman has done a tremendous job in localizing the genre, and we look forward to seeing his vision come to life, especially with the cast involved.”

Other Stan originals include the “Romper Stomper” series, the “Wolf Creek” series, and film “The Second.”