ATF: Fremantle Sets ‘Search for the Idol Philippines’ with ABS-CBN

AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10 Reveal)" - America's votes are in and live shows begin, as the top 14 contestants perform and the top 10 finalists are revealed, as the search for America's next superstar continues on its new home on America's network, The ABC Television Network, MONDAY, APRIL 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). (ABC/Eric McCandless)MICHELLE SUSSETT, MARCIO DONALDSON, GARRETT JACOBS, DENNIS LORENZO, JONNY BRENNS, MARA JUSTINE, JURNEE, RYAN SEACREST, CATIE TURNER, MICHAEL J. WOODARD, CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON, GABBY BARRETT, ADA VOX, CADE FOEHNER, MADDIE POPPE
CREDIT: ABC

Global producer and distributor, Fremantle has completed a deal with leading Philippines broadcaster ABS-CBN for the Fremantle and 19 Entertainment co-owned format “Idols.” The show is the world’s most successful search for a solo pop superstar.

ABS-CBN is currently partner with Fremantle in the region on “Pilipinas Got Talent.” It will launch the new “Idols” series of “Search for the Idol Philippines” in 2019.

A total of 281 series “Idols” series have been produced worldwide, across 54 territories including HMTV (Cambodia), Dragon TV (China), RCTI (Indonesia), and Sony TV (India) and Mzansi Magic (South Africa). “Idols” currently has local versions in production across Asia in India, Cambodia, Indonesia and Myanmar.

Haryaty Rahman, SVP distribution Asia, International, Fremantle, said: “The success of ‘American Idol’ and renewals of local versions across Asia have shown that the Idol franchise is as strong as ever. The Philippines has always been one of the biggest markets for vocal talent not just regionally but globally – and the new season on ABS-CBN is going to be spectacular.”

“ABS-CBN has been the home to all mega brands of format franchises. With our production expertise in formats adaptation combined with the unceasing world class Filipino talent, we believe Search for the ‘Idol Philippines’ can be an avenue to showcase new Filipino singers once again,” said Macie Imperial, VP for integrated acquisition and international sales and distribution, ABS-CBN Corporation.

