Fox Networks-Endeavor Production Pact Hatches Korean ‘Princess’

Korean-language series, “Go Princess Go” is the first content to emerge from a partnership in Asia signed between Fox Networks Group and Endeavor China, part of the talent and sports group formerly known as WME | IMG.

The channel operator and the agency said that they have a multi-year agreement to develop and produce original content in Asia. Their target is local-language content ranging from short form productions through TV series to feature films.

The partnership will tap into FNG’s production and distribution capabilities in the region, as well as Endeavor’s financing and packaging infrastructure. It will also lean on group companies including WME-IMG and Endeavor Content.

“Go Princess Go” is a 20-episode expansion of a Chinese online comedy that went viral. Working with Korea’s YG Studios and LYD Networks, the show will remade with Korean talent.

“FNGA and Endeavor China can nurture new ideas, creative talents and premium shows,” said Cora Yim, SVP and head of Chinese entertainment and original production at Fox Networks Group.

“After a year of preparation, we are looking forward to starting production. ‘Go Princess Go’ is the perfect for our partnership,” said Ronan Wong, VP of film & TV at Endeavor China.

FNG has increased its production of original content in the past couple of years, with recent shows including “Trading Floor” and “Stained.” It also has a pact to to co-produce six Chinese language-films with Singapore mini-conglomerate mm2 Entertainment.