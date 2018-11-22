×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Celestial Tiger Expands Originals Slate With Trio of Cantonese Shows

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Celestial Pictures

Asian channels group, Celestial Tiger Entertainment is expanding its roster of original productions from Hong Kong. The three new shows, which will air on its CHK channel, are its first to be presented in Cantonese.

“The Other Side of Hong Kong” is a lifestyle show hosted by actor Jason Chan. It challenges seasoned travellers to explore the city’s hidden gems and discover insider secrets. The show will premiere on Dec. 8, 2018. On air from January. “Urban Legends” follows veteran actor David Siu and a team of famous local meta-physicists as they explore the darker haunts in Hong Kong, from Black Hill in Kowloon to Mount Davis on Hong Kong Island,.

“Hong Kong Stars Restaurants” is hosted by TV star Christine Ng as she takes foodies on a tour of the best culinary delicacies, from local favourites to Michelin Star fine dining. The series will air in February 2019 as a Chinese New Year special.

“Hong Kong is known for its pool of creative talents and premium productions. Together with our aggressive entertainment strategies, we will continue to invest more to produce exciting and high-quality programmes in order to feed our viewers’ growing appetite,” said Ofanny Choi, CTE’s executive VP, TV Networks.

CTE is owned by Saban Capital, Lionsgate and Malaysia’s Astro Overseas. It operates channels including Celestial Movies, CCM, KIX, Miao Mi, Thrill and cHK. All are available as linear, on-demand and over-the-top services.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More TV

  • Celestial Tiger Expands Originals Slate With

    Celestial Tiger Expands Originals Slate With Trio of Cantonese Shows

    Asian channels group, Celestial Tiger Entertainment is expanding its roster of original productions from Hong Kong. The three new shows, which will air on its CHK channel, are its first to be presented in Cantonese. “The Other Side of Hong Kong” is a lifestyle show hosted by actor Jason Chan. It challenges seasoned travellers to […]

  • THE MIDDLE - "A Heck of

    ABC Passes on 'The Middle' Spinoff Starring Eden Sher

    Asian channels group, Celestial Tiger Entertainment is expanding its roster of original productions from Hong Kong. The three new shows, which will air on its CHK channel, are its first to be presented in Cantonese. “The Other Side of Hong Kong” is a lifestyle show hosted by actor Jason Chan. It challenges seasoned travellers to […]

  • Take Two Canceled

    ABC Cancels Rachel Bilson's 'Take Two' After One Season

    Asian channels group, Celestial Tiger Entertainment is expanding its roster of original productions from Hong Kong. The three new shows, which will air on its CHK channel, are its first to be presented in Cantonese. “The Other Side of Hong Kong” is a lifestyle show hosted by actor Jason Chan. It challenges seasoned travellers to […]

  • ESPN Offices

    ESPN Loses 2 Million Subscribers in Fiscal 2018

    Asian channels group, Celestial Tiger Entertainment is expanding its roster of original productions from Hong Kong. The three new shows, which will air on its CHK channel, are its first to be presented in Cantonese. “The Other Side of Hong Kong” is a lifestyle show hosted by actor Jason Chan. It challenges seasoned travellers to […]

  • CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

    Satanic Temple Settles 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Lawsuit Against Netflix

    Asian channels group, Celestial Tiger Entertainment is expanding its roster of original productions from Hong Kong. The three new shows, which will air on its CHK channel, are its first to be presented in Cantonese. “The Other Side of Hong Kong” is a lifestyle show hosted by actor Jason Chan. It challenges seasoned travellers to […]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Blasts Piers Morgan Over Nudity Comments

    Asian channels group, Celestial Tiger Entertainment is expanding its roster of original productions from Hong Kong. The three new shows, which will air on its CHK channel, are its first to be presented in Cantonese. “The Other Side of Hong Kong” is a lifestyle show hosted by actor Jason Chan. It challenges seasoned travellers to […]

  • Samin Nosrat in Salt Fat Acid

    The Simple, Revolutionary Joys of 'Salt Fat Acid Heat' (Column)

    Asian channels group, Celestial Tiger Entertainment is expanding its roster of original productions from Hong Kong. The three new shows, which will air on its CHK channel, are its first to be presented in Cantonese. “The Other Side of Hong Kong” is a lifestyle show hosted by actor Jason Chan. It challenges seasoned travellers to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad