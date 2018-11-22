Celestial Tiger Expands Originals Slate With Trio of Cantonese Shows

Asian channels group, Celestial Tiger Entertainment is expanding its roster of original productions from Hong Kong. The three new shows, which will air on its CHK channel, are its first to be presented in Cantonese.

“The Other Side of Hong Kong” is a lifestyle show hosted by actor Jason Chan. It challenges seasoned travellers to explore the city’s hidden gems and discover insider secrets. The show will premiere on Dec. 8, 2018. On air from January. “Urban Legends” follows veteran actor David Siu and a team of famous local meta-physicists as they explore the darker haunts in Hong Kong, from Black Hill in Kowloon to Mount Davis on Hong Kong Island,.

“Hong Kong Stars Restaurants” is hosted by TV star Christine Ng as she takes foodies on a tour of the best culinary delicacies, from local favourites to Michelin Star fine dining. The series will air in February 2019 as a Chinese New Year special.

“Hong Kong is known for its pool of creative talents and premium productions. Together with our aggressive entertainment strategies, we will continue to invest more to produce exciting and high-quality programmes in order to feed our viewers’ growing appetite,” said Ofanny Choi, CTE’s executive VP, TV Networks.

CTE is owned by Saban Capital, Lionsgate and Malaysia’s Astro Overseas. It operates channels including Celestial Movies, CCM, KIX, Miao Mi, Thrill and cHK. All are available as linear, on-demand and over-the-top services.