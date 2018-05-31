Celestial Tiger Ramps up ‘Extreme Ends’ Original Series

Asian channels operator, Celestial Tiger Entertainment is to produce its second original TV series, “Extreme Ends” in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board. The four-part reality series will shoot in Hong Kong from July.

It involves four celebrities from other parts of South East Asia (Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand) and their travelling companions being invited to explore the most extreme aspects of Hong Kong. The completed show will air on CTE’s action-themed Kix channel.

CTE and the HKTB previously cooperated on CTE’s first original series production, “The Ultimate BROcation.” That involved regional celebrities visiting Hong Kong for very male-skewing vacations.

“’Extreme Ends’ will show viewers across Asia a completely different side of Hong Kong, and perhaps, a different side of the celebrity cast, they have not seen before,” said Andy Chang, CTE’s senior VP of advertising sales, marketing and original productions. “We plan to utilize different shooting techniques to demonstrate Hong Kong’s extreme contrasts more dramatically,” said Betty Tsui, CTE’s VP programming at KIX and Thrill.

Backed by Saban Capital, Astro Overseas, and Lionsgate, CTE operates: Celestial Movies; classic movies channel CCM; general entertainment channel cHK; Mandarin-language edutainment channel Miao Mi; Asian horror, thriller and suspense movie channel Thrill; and Kix.

