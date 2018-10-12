You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Awakening’ Advances as Chinese Remake of Singapore’s ‘Little Nyonya’ Begins

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Photo by Marcus Lim

The budget for the China remake of the hit 1984 Singaporean television drama “The Awakening,” could exceed $40 million, according to production executives at GHY Culture and Media.

GHY, a China-backed Singaporean production outfit, recently signed a licensing deal with national broadcaster Mediacorp for the remake rights to selected library titles. “The Awakening,” a 60 episode period epic following the first generations of Chinese immigrants in Singapore, is planned for a mid-2019 production start.

The remarks were made on the sidelines of the launch of principle photography on GHY’s first production under the licensing deal, “The Little Nyonya,” held at Pinewood Studios Iskandar on Thursday. The $20.5 million, 40 episode series “Nyonya” is a co-production with China streaming giant iQIYI, and Changxin Pictures.

Like “The Awakening,” “Nyonya” is a period drama following the lives of mixed-race Chinese immigrants in South East Asia. The original series was produced by Mediacorp in 2008. Both series represent a concerted effort by GHY Culture and Media to mine stories about the overseas Chinese diaspora for Mainland Chinese audiences.

Both productions are led by executive producer Guo Jingyu, who recently made headlines when he wrote a lengthy post on Chinese social media platform Weibo detailing pay-for-ratings corruption in the Chinese broadcast TV market. Guo accused unnamed “big shots” of keeping his drama series “Mother’s Life” off the air unless he paid $130,000 (RMB900,000) per episode in return for forged high ratings.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • China Remake of 'Little Nyonya' Begins,

    'Awakening' Advances as Chinese Remake of Singapore's 'Little Nyonya' Begins

    The budget for the China remake of the hit 1984 Singaporean television drama “The Awakening,” could exceed $40 million, according to production executives at GHY Culture and Media. GHY, a China-backed Singaporean production outfit, recently signed a licensing deal with national broadcaster Mediacorp for the remake rights to selected library titles. “The Awakening,” a 60 […]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    CNN, Financial Times Withdraw From Saudi Conference Amid Khashoggi Controversy

    The budget for the China remake of the hit 1984 Singaporean television drama “The Awakening,” could exceed $40 million, according to production executives at GHY Culture and Media. GHY, a China-backed Singaporean production outfit, recently signed a licensing deal with national broadcaster Mediacorp for the remake rights to selected library titles. “The Awakening,” a 60 […]

  • Rob Lowe TCA

    Rob Lowe to Star in Crime Drama 'Wild Bill,' ITV Orders Miniseries

    The budget for the China remake of the hit 1984 Singaporean television drama “The Awakening,” could exceed $40 million, according to production executives at GHY Culture and Media. GHY, a China-backed Singaporean production outfit, recently signed a licensing deal with national broadcaster Mediacorp for the remake rights to selected library titles. “The Awakening,” a 60 […]

  • Werner Herzog Exploring the Meaning of

    Werner Herzog Explores the Meaning of Meteorites in ‘Fireball’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The budget for the China remake of the hit 1984 Singaporean television drama “The Awakening,” could exceed $40 million, according to production executives at GHY Culture and Media. GHY, a China-backed Singaporean production outfit, recently signed a licensing deal with national broadcaster Mediacorp for the remake rights to selected library titles. “The Awakening,” a 60 […]

  • Berenice Bejo

    'The Artist's' Berenice Bejo to Star in 'Josephine and Napoleon' Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    The budget for the China remake of the hit 1984 Singaporean television drama “The Awakening,” could exceed $40 million, according to production executives at GHY Culture and Media. GHY, a China-backed Singaporean production outfit, recently signed a licensing deal with national broadcaster Mediacorp for the remake rights to selected library titles. “The Awakening,” a 60 […]

  • Slamdance Awards Screenwriting Prize Goes to

    'The Peak' Wins Slamdance Awards Screenwriting Grand Prize

    The budget for the China remake of the hit 1984 Singaporean television drama “The Awakening,” could exceed $40 million, according to production executives at GHY Culture and Media. GHY, a China-backed Singaporean production outfit, recently signed a licensing deal with national broadcaster Mediacorp for the remake rights to selected library titles. “The Awakening,” a 60 […]

  • - New York, NY - 10/11/18

    'CBS Sunday Morning' Staff Offer Behind-the-Scenes Look at Venerable Show

    The budget for the China remake of the hit 1984 Singaporean television drama “The Awakening,” could exceed $40 million, according to production executives at GHY Culture and Media. GHY, a China-backed Singaporean production outfit, recently signed a licensing deal with national broadcaster Mediacorp for the remake rights to selected library titles. “The Awakening,” a 60 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad