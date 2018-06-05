Australia’s Stan, ABC Studios Launch Tasmania-set ‘Gloaming’

Australian streaming service, Stan has commissioned “The Gloaming,” as an 8-part drama series created by Victoria Madden (“The Kettering Incident”.) Disney’s ABC Studios will handle international distribution.

Pitched by Stan as “genre-bending,” the series follows an unorthodox and troubled female cop who leads an investigation into the murder of an unidentified woman. To solve the case, she has to team up with a man she has not spoken to in twenty years. They discover that the murder has links to a case from the past and what begins as a routine investigation exposes something more insidious.

The series will be shot in Tasmania, against the backdrop of Tasmania’s capital city Hobart and brooding outdoor locations. It will premiere on Stan in 2019.

“The Gloaming” will be produced by Australian companies Sweet Potato Films and 2 Jons, in association with Mushroom Pictures. Producer credits go to John Molloy, Victoria Madden, Fiona McConaghy. Executive producers are Keli Lee, Rob Gibson, Nick Forward ,Jon Adgemis, and Michael Gudinski.

“Partnering with Disney’s ABC Studios International, the scale and scope of this production has rarely, if ever, been seen in Australia before,” said Nick Forward, Stan’s chief content officer in a prepared statement.

The company appears to be surviving as the only serious rival to Netflix in the Australian OTT sector. After earlier consolidations, Dendy announced in April that it was closing its Dendy Direct VoD service.

Other Stan Originals include “No Activity,” with its US adaptation produced by Will Ferrell’s production company Funny Or Die, which has been renewed for a second season; and two film to TV adaptations, “Wolf Creek” and “Romper Stomper.”