Anna Pak Burdin to Head Discovery in SE Asia

Discovery, Inc. has announced the appointment of Anna Pak Burdin as its general manager in Southeast Asia. She replaces Shavkat Berdiev, who held the role since 2016.

The move follows the merger of the Discovery and Scripps legacy businesses. Based in Singapore from next month, she is expected to have a particular focus on developing digital opportunities to target Southeast Asia’s growing mobile population.

Pak Burdin is a Discovery veteran, having held several senior roles including running the company’s business across Eastern Europe, including Russia, the Baltics, Ukraine, and Central Asia. She joins most recently from National Media Group, the largest media company in Russia and a partner of Discovery’s, where she was responsible for managing its pay-TV distribution portfolio. Previously, she had executive roles at Eurosport, KidsCo TV, and EuroNews.

“She is a seasoned and talented media executive with a terrific track record of developing businesses particularly in markets going through meaningful change. Her broad knowledge of our brands, strong background in sports and focus on growth, and experience in the changing pay TV environment will be invaluable as we forge new partnerships and opportunities in Southeast Asia,” said JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery Networks International,

Discovery said that Berdiev is leaving Singapore “to take up an opportunity in the Middle East.”