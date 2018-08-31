ABS-CBN Broadcast Deal Heralds Asia Push by Karate Combat (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
karate Combat broadcast deal with Philippines ABS-CBN
CREDIT: Alexis Terrosa Sonder Marketing

Karate Combat, a global, professional sports league promoting the Japanese martial art of karate, has signed The Philippines ABS-CBN as its first broadcaster in Asia.

The company’s ABS-CBN Sports + Action channel has begun showing the initial three fight events that Karate Combat has produced. The first of its multi-part broadcasts, “Karate Combat: Genesis,” began on Aug 24. Subsequent segments and “Karate Combat: Inception” will air on Fridays in an early evening slot, with replays on Saturday at 6:30pm local time.

Karate is understood to have been developed in Okinawa and with some Chinese influences, before reaching the Japanese mainland in the early 20th Century. It has also become popular in the West as one of the most powerful forms of unarmed combat. Karate has been popularized in film by stars including Sonny Chiba, Dolph Lundgren, Michael Jai White and Jean-Claude van Damme. It is set to be included in the Olympic Games from 2020.

Karate Combat describes itself as “a premier Karate brand.” The New York-based company operates a professional full contact karate league, sports equipment business, and worldwide Dojo (training and fight facility) network. It is planning a further expansion within Asia, including a fight event in Japan.

Its media content is presented on its karate.com website, on its own apps, and Roku channel, as well as with broadcast and streaming partners. These include CBS Sports Live, Dailymotion, UFC Fight Pass, Titan, FITE, UltraFlix’s Iron Dragon, JungoTV’s CombatGO, Eleven Sports, The Fight Network, and Pluto TV.

ABS- CBN is the biggest broadcasting group in The Philippines. “Combat sports are incredibly popular in the Philippines,” said Michael DePietro, CEO of Karate Combat, in a prepared statement.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More TV

  • karate Combat broadcast deal with Philippines

    ABS-CBN Broadcast Deal Heralds Asia Push by Karate Combat (EXCLUSIVE)

    Karate Combat, a global, professional sports league promoting the Japanese martial art of karate, has signed The Philippines ABS-CBN as its first broadcaster in Asia. The company’s ABS-CBN Sports + Action channel has begun showing the initial three fight events that Karate Combat has produced. The first of its multi-part broadcasts, “Karate Combat: Genesis,” began […]

  • Ronan Farrow

    NBC News Pushes Back on Accusations It Blocked Ronan Farrow Report

    Karate Combat, a global, professional sports league promoting the Japanese martial art of karate, has signed The Philippines ABS-CBN as its first broadcaster in Asia. The company’s ABS-CBN Sports + Action channel has begun showing the initial three fight events that Karate Combat has produced. The first of its multi-part broadcasts, “Karate Combat: Genesis,” began […]

  • Imelda Staunton Geraldine James

    Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James Join 'Downton Abbey' Movie

    Karate Combat, a global, professional sports league promoting the Japanese martial art of karate, has signed The Philippines ABS-CBN as its first broadcaster in Asia. The company’s ABS-CBN Sports + Action channel has begun showing the initial three fight events that Karate Combat has produced. The first of its multi-part broadcasts, “Karate Combat: Genesis,” began […]

  • Jeanie Bergen

    Charter Picks Up Dark Comedy 'E Is for Edie' From Jeanie Bergen (EXCLUSIVE)

    Karate Combat, a global, professional sports league promoting the Japanese martial art of karate, has signed The Philippines ABS-CBN as its first broadcaster in Asia. The company’s ABS-CBN Sports + Action channel has begun showing the initial three fight events that Karate Combat has produced. The first of its multi-part broadcasts, “Karate Combat: Genesis,” began […]

  • GOD FRIENDED ME stars Brandon Micheal

    TV News Roundup: CBS Offers 'God Friended Me' Premiere Early Online

    Karate Combat, a global, professional sports league promoting the Japanese martial art of karate, has signed The Philippines ABS-CBN as its first broadcaster in Asia. The company’s ABS-CBN Sports + Action channel has begun showing the initial three fight events that Karate Combat has produced. The first of its multi-part broadcasts, “Karate Combat: Genesis,” began […]

  • Eagles Panthers Thursday Night Football

    Fox Will Offer Sunday Late-Night Football Show. The NFL Will Sell the Ads (EXCLUSIVE)

    Karate Combat, a global, professional sports league promoting the Japanese martial art of karate, has signed The Philippines ABS-CBN as its first broadcaster in Asia. The company’s ABS-CBN Sports + Action channel has begun showing the initial three fight events that Karate Combat has produced. The first of its multi-part broadcasts, “Karate Combat: Genesis,” began […]

  • CBS Viacom

    National Amusements Pushes for More CBS Disclosures as Lawsuit's 'Trench Warfare' Grinds On

    Karate Combat, a global, professional sports league promoting the Japanese martial art of karate, has signed The Philippines ABS-CBN as its first broadcaster in Asia. The company’s ABS-CBN Sports + Action channel has begun showing the initial three fight events that Karate Combat has produced. The first of its multi-part broadcasts, “Karate Combat: Genesis,” began […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad