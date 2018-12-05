Brad Bird, Issa Rae Inducted Into Variety Hall of Fame

“Incredibles 2” director Brad Bird and “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae were inducted in Variety’s Hall of Fame Tuesday night alongside Paramount Pictures’ president of worldwide home media distribution Bob Buchi and YouTube global head of content Susanne Daniels.

In her acceptance speech at the Montage Beverly Hills, Rae thanked HBO, who produces “Insecure,” for giving her “space to suck.”

“I’m grateful to Casey Bloys and Amy Gravitt at HBO because they gave me so many opportunities to suck…a lot,” she said. “And then get better because that matters, and that means a lot too.

“Sometimes as people of color, as minorities, we can be crippled by fear of failure because we know we only get one chance and when you get that one chance and you f— up, people are like, ‘Well, we gave her a shot, we gave that black woman, we gave that woman, a shot and they f—ed it up for everybody, so, we tried,'” she explained. “And you know, you think about that a lot. So, to come up with so much help and so much support…that’s meant so much to me.”

Bird took the opportunity to praise the moviegoing experience and liken it to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ desire to house Macs for sale in a specific Apple Store, rather than alongside other products.

“Let’s not neglect [the moveigoing] experience, it’s the oldest experience, it’s the experience that was here in the ’20s,” he urged. “That was when movies were first powerful, and let’s not forget the power of that.”

#Incredibles2 director Brad Bird urges audiences not to forget the power of seeing a film in theaters pic.twitter.com/WVDvbtZOBS — Variety (@Variety) December 5, 2018