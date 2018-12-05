×
Brad Bird, Issa Rae Inducted Into Variety Hall of Fame

Erin Nyren

Issa Rae at Variety Hall of Fame 2018 at The Montage Beverly Hills on December 4, 2018.
“Incredibles 2” director Brad Bird and “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae were inducted in Variety’s Hall of Fame Tuesday night alongside Paramount Pictures’ president of worldwide home media distribution Bob Buchi and YouTube global head of content Susanne Daniels.

In her acceptance speech at the Montage Beverly Hills, Rae thanked HBO, who produces “Insecure,” for giving her “space to suck.”

“I’m grateful to Casey Bloys and Amy Gravitt at HBO because they gave me so many opportunities to suck…a lot,” she said. “And then get better because that matters, and that means a lot too.

“Sometimes as people of color, as minorities, we can be crippled by fear of failure because we know we only get one chance and when you get that one chance and you f— up, people are like, ‘Well, we gave her a shot, we gave that black woman, we gave that woman, a shot and they f—ed it up for everybody, so, we tried,'” she explained. “And you know, you think about that a lot. So, to come up with so much help and so much support…that’s meant so much to me.”

Bird took the opportunity to praise the moviegoing experience and liken it to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ desire to house Macs for sale in a specific Apple Store, rather than alongside other products.

“Let’s not neglect [the moveigoing] experience, it’s the oldest experience, it’s the experience that was here in the ’20s,” he urged. “That was when movies were first powerful, and let’s not forget the power of that.”

    'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary Screening Evacuated Over Gun Threat

    Amandla Stenberg, 'Handmaid's Tale' Author Margaret Atwood Honored By Equality Now

    Oprah's Favorite Things 2018: The Best Gifts That Made the List

    Watch Cher's Surprise Performance at the Opening of Broadway's 'Cher' Musical

    Glenn Close Recalls Early Career 'Low Point': 'Don't Let the F---ers Get You Down'

    Julia Roberts Convinced Lucas Hedges to Co-Star in 'Ben Is Back'

    Ryan Murphy Announces Initiative to Help Vote Out Anti-LGBTQ Politicians

