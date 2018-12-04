×

Watch Cher’s Surprise Performance at the Opening of Broadway’s ‘Cher’ Musical

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kanye West may have caused some unwanted drama at the opening of Broadway’s “The Cher Show” on Monday in New York, but thankfully his alleged bad behavior didn’t come close to spoiling the evening.

Cher herself caused fantastic frenzy as she glided down the aisle of the jam-packed Neil Simon Theatre toward her seat. All eyes were on her as Bryan Cranston, who is returning to Broadway himself as Howard Beale in “Network,” greeted her with a warm hug.

“It’s just so close to the bone,” Cher told reporters earlier on the red carpet about the Jason Moore-directed musical. “The actors in this play, I couldn’t have gone anywhere and found better people. I am not kidding. When I see them sometimes, I’m, like, in tears.”

The guest list included legendary fashion designer Bob Mackie, Rosie O’Donnell, Kim Kardashian, Tina Fey, Hoda Kotb, Adam Rippon, Christine Baranski, and Nia Vardalos.

Cher 'The Cher Show' Broadway opening, Inside, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2018

“What took so long!?” asked actor Erich Bergen about the tribute biography. “What people have to recognize about Cher is that she is the definition of being an original.”

After the final act, the audience took to their feet and roared in confetti-filled applause as Cher graced the stage with the cast to sing “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

“We could not be here without this singular person,” said the show’s Stephanie J. Block. “She is everything. She is courageous to put her life up here and she is genius and she is fabulous.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More TV

  • David Nevins

    CBS Plans to Replace 'Big Bang Theory' With 'Young Sheldon'

    Kanye West may have caused some unwanted drama at the opening of Broadway’s “The Cher Show” on Monday in New York, but thankfully his alleged bad behavior didn’t come close to spoiling the evening. Cher herself caused fantastic frenzy as she glided down the aisle of the jam-packed Neil Simon Theatre toward her seat. All […]

  • Oprah Winfrey during a tribute to

    Oprah's Favorite Things 2018: The Best Gifts That Made The List

    Kanye West may have caused some unwanted drama at the opening of Broadway’s “The Cher Show” on Monday in New York, but thankfully his alleged bad behavior didn’t come close to spoiling the evening. Cher herself caused fantastic frenzy as she glided down the aisle of the jam-packed Neil Simon Theatre toward her seat. All […]

  • Bob Mackie, Costume Designer and Cher'The

    Watch Cher's Surprise Performance at the Opening of Broadway's 'Cher' Musical

    Kanye West may have caused some unwanted drama at the opening of Broadway’s “The Cher Show” on Monday in New York, but thankfully his alleged bad behavior didn’t come close to spoiling the evening. Cher herself caused fantastic frenzy as she glided down the aisle of the jam-packed Neil Simon Theatre toward her seat. All […]

  • Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie

    'Today' Third Hour Leaving NBC Studio That Housed Megyn Kelly's Broadcast

    Kanye West may have caused some unwanted drama at the opening of Broadway’s “The Cher Show” on Monday in New York, but thankfully his alleged bad behavior didn’t come close to spoiling the evening. Cher herself caused fantastic frenzy as she glided down the aisle of the jam-packed Neil Simon Theatre toward her seat. All […]

  • HyperFocal: 0

    Paramount's Bob Buchi Inducted into Variety's Home Entertainment Hall of Fame

    Kanye West may have caused some unwanted drama at the opening of Broadway’s “The Cher Show” on Monday in New York, but thankfully his alleged bad behavior didn’t come close to spoiling the evening. Cher herself caused fantastic frenzy as she glided down the aisle of the jam-packed Neil Simon Theatre toward her seat. All […]

  • Kevin Durant

    Apple Orders Kevin Durant Drama 'Swagger' to Series

    Kanye West may have caused some unwanted drama at the opening of Broadway’s “The Cher Show” on Monday in New York, but thankfully his alleged bad behavior didn’t come close to spoiling the evening. Cher herself caused fantastic frenzy as she glided down the aisle of the jam-packed Neil Simon Theatre toward her seat. All […]

  • 9-1-1: Angela Bassett. CR: Mathieu Young

    From Sarah Paulson to Billy Porter: Creating Ryan Murphy’s Repertory Company

    Kanye West may have caused some unwanted drama at the opening of Broadway’s “The Cher Show” on Monday in New York, but thankfully his alleged bad behavior didn’t come close to spoiling the evening. Cher herself caused fantastic frenzy as she glided down the aisle of the jam-packed Neil Simon Theatre toward her seat. All […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad